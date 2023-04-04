Apple hunts Oscar glory again as Ridley Scott’s Napoleon gets cinema release date

2 hours ago
A still from Ridley Scott's Napoleon film, pinch horses charging into battle.
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s adjacent large cinematic dream is getting a theatrical merchandise up of streaming connected its Apple TV Plus service. Napoleon, a sweeping epic helmed by legendary head Ridley Scott, will motorboat exclusively successful cinemas connected November 22, 2023, successful business pinch Sony Pictures, earlier yet hitting nan streaming platform.

Starring Oscar victor Joaquin Phoenix arsenic nan titular subject mastermind, Apple describes nan movie arsenic “an original and individual look astatine Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed done nan prism of his addictive and often volatile narration pinch his woman and 1 existent love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.”

It’s not nan first clip Scott and Phoenix person teamed up, pinch nan brace delivering different humanities epic successful nan Russell Crowe-starring Gladiator backmost successful 2000. Could lightning onslaught twice?

A engaged Apple TV Plus twelvemonth approaches

It seems for illustration Apple surely has caught nan Oscar-winning bug pursuing nan 2022 surprise occurrence of CODA, which picked up past year’s Best Picture award. And moreover during a comparatively quiet twelvemonth it still picked up nan 2023 Academy Award for Best Animated Short for The Boy, nan Mole, nan Fox and nan Horse.

This twelvemonth looks group to beryllium moreover bigger for nan service. The recently-released Tetris, starring Taron Egerton garnered praise; documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie hasn’t near a barren oculus successful nan location among viewers; Ghosted pairs 2 bankable Hollywood stars successful Chris Evans and Ana de Armas for “a high-concept romanticist action adventure” while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of nan Flower Moon starring legends Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro looks group to besides tribunal nan awards circuit. If that wasn’t enough, Apple’s besides sewage possibly nan astir heavyweight formed of nan twelvemonth lined up for spy thriller Argylle, pinch Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson, and much group to star. Plenty of caller additions to adhd to our best Apple TV Plus movies list, by nan looks of things.

In different words, if you’ve not tried retired Apple TV Plus yet, this looks for illustration nan twelvemonth to do it, what pinch Severance play 2 connected nan way, too.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

Gerald Lynch is nan Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping observant watch complete nan site's editorial output and commercialized campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers nan in-depth, meticulous and timely Apple contented its readership deservedly expects. You'll ne'er spot him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions pinch his buddies via Apple Arcade connected his iPhone 14 Pro, but don't expect him to play pinch you astatine location unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR surface and a 7.1 situation system. 

Living successful London successful nan UK, Gerald was antecedently Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered world waste and acquisition shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's astir apt been there, connected nan beforehand lines reporting connected nan latest tech innovations. Gerald is besides a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various different publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, euphony book DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is besides nan writer of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and besides holds a Guinness world grounds connected Tetris. For real.

