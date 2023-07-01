Apple is letting Tesla skip millions of dollars in App Store fees

10 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Apple is letting Tesla skip millions of dollars in App Store fees

Credit: Twitter

Tesla's Elon Musk has antecedently said he'd spell to warfare alternatively than salary App Store fees, but Apple appears to person agelong since surrendered 1 peculiarly important charge.

Apple's App Store rules are galore and complicated, and they person been criticized arsenic a "de facto world tax" by Musk and others, chiefly firms who want to tally their ain stores. But Tesla is seemingly flouting 1 clear in-app costs rule, and Apple is allowing it.

According to Gizmodo, nan issue centers connected nan Tesla iPhone app's "View Live Camera" feature. Tesla charges $10 per period for features specified arsenic a web browser, and that is legitimately excluded from Apple's fees because nan browser runs successful nan cars, not connected iPhones.

However, arsenic portion of that tier of premium features, it's imaginable to usage nan Tesla iPhone app to show cameras successful nan owner's car. A Tesla proprietor paying this monthly interest tin entree nan camera from nan app, and talk to its occupants straight from nan iPhone.

So if thieves bargain a Tesla, nan proprietor tin watch them thrust distant and verbally constituent retired nan correction of their ways, each done nan iPhone app — for free. Or astatine least, without Apple getting anything.

This is 1 characteristic successful an app that different does not look to transgress Apple's App Store rules. Nonetheless, this 1 characteristic does look to break those rules and it seems improbable that it was missed by nan App Store reappraisal team.

In November 2022, Elon Musk tweeted successful his emblematic melodramatic manner that he would spell to warfare alternatively than salary Apple 30%. He soon deleted nan tweet, and 2 days later was given a tour of Apple Park by Tim Cook, aft which he's not been criticizing nan App Store.

More
Source Appleinsider

Related Article

Deals: get a free $30 gift card with a Costco membership

Deals: get a free $30 gift card with a Costco membership

6 hours ago
Apple TV+ gains 51 Emmy awards, led once more by 'Ted Lasso'

Apple TV+ gains 51 Emmy awards, led once more by 'Ted Lasso'

6 hours ago
Prime Day monitor deals: Save up to $500 & view more content with your Mac

Prime Day monitor deals: Save up to $500 & view more content with your Mac

7 hours ago
Prime Day Deals: AirPods for $89, 28% off Apple Watch Series 8, $100 off iPad Air, Amazon Fire TV $129, more

Prime Day Deals: AirPods for $89, 28% off Apple Watch Series 8, $100 off iPad Air, Amazon Fire TV $129, more

7 hours ago

Popular Article

Nyamuk Anopheles dan Mengenali Risiko Penyakit Malaria

Nyamuk Anopheles dan Mengenali Risiko Penyakit Malaria

18 hours ago
Survei Harga Kebutuhan Pokok di Karanganyar, Zulkifli Hasan Klaim Stabil dan Sebagian Turun

Survei Harga Kebutuhan Pokok di Karanganyar, Zulkifli Hasan Klaim Stabil dan Sebagian Turun

18 hours ago
India Borong Alutsista Prancis Rp92 T, 26 Jet Tempur Rafale M dan Tiga Kapal Selam

India Borong Alutsista Prancis Rp92 T, 26 Jet Tempur Rafale M dan Tiga Kapal Selam

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.