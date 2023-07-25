Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

9 hours ago
A caller study from Bloomberg states that Apple is looking to summation its gross this twelvemonth by expanding nan iPhone 15 lineup mean trading price. This would beryllium enabled by nan 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will beryllium nan astir costly iPhone ever, but there's besides going to beryllium a alteration successful nan distribution of nan versions.

Apple mightiness summation iPhone 15 prices, to nutrient much of nan iPhone 15 Pro

Despite nan economical uncertainty this twelvemonth Apple feels its full income will stay unchanged astatine astir 85 cardinal units. There will beryllium less guidelines iPhone 15 orders owed to CMOS sensors issues and Apple will summation iPhone 15 Pro accumulation to compensate for nan deficiency of inexpensive iPhone 15.

To immoderate extent, it makes consciousness for Apple to summation its prices, arsenic we've seen astir manufacturers do that successful nan past twelvemonth aliases so. In fact, During its 2022 motorboat event, Apple said it wouldn't beryllium expanding its prices for nan iPhone 14 lineup, but that was existent only for China and nan US, while European iPhone prices went up significantly.

