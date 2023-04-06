Apple Maps brings Look Around to six Central Europe countries

AppleInsider whitethorn gain an connection committee connected purchases made done links connected our site.

Continuing nan rollout of Look Around positive redesigned navigation, and three-dimensional landmarks, Apple Maps is now covering different half-dozen nations.

Just complete 2 weeks since Apple completed nan caller type of Apple Maps for Finland, Norway, and Sweden, it has brought it to Central Europe. Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia, now person nan latest design.

"Apple Maps is nan champion measurement to research and navigate nan world, each while protecting your privacy," Eddy Cue, elder vice president of Services for Apple, repeated successful nan latest Apple Maps statement. "We are excited to bring this acquisition to moreover much users pinch nan caller features we're rolling retired today."

"Maps has been rebuilt from nan crushed up, pinch amended navigation, richer detail, much meticulous accusation for places, and singular features that only Apple tin deliver, for illustration Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more," he continued. :Now it is easier than ever for users to find nan places they emotion and get to wherever they're going."

Apple's announcement singles retired "three-dimensional landmarks for illustration Wiener Riesenrad successful Austria, Pula Arena successful Croatia, and Buda Castle successful Hungary," which it says makes it "easier and much enjoyable to representation retired immoderate journey."

The caller Apple Maps first appeared successful nan US successful 2019, erstwhile it was revealed that Apple had already been moving connected it for 4 years. By 2019, it was reported that Apple had spent billions of dollars connected revamping its Maps service.