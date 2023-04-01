Apple Maps gets a big upgrade in six European countries

3 hours ago
Apple Maps screenshots
Apple has announced a large upgrade to its Maps apps and work successful a number of European countries. The move intends that Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia each now person upgraded maps.

Those upgraded maps see caller 3D models, improved navigation options, Flyover, and more. The caller maps are each disposable today.

Mac, iPhone, and iPad users tin now bask nan caller maps crossed each of their devices and subordinate a increasing number of countries now benefiting from nan upgrades.

New and improved maps

Apple announced nan caller maps via a press release (opens successful caller tab), adding that "with faster and much meticulous navigation; broad views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, and shopping centers; and three-dimensional landmarks for illustration Wiener Riesenrad successful Austria, Pula Arena successful Croatia, and Buda Castle successful Hungary, it is now easier and much enjoyable to representation retired immoderate journey." The property merchandise was first spotted by MacRumors (opens successful caller tab).

The improvements offered by nan caller maps see Look Around, giving group a high-res position of places earlier they spell while Flyover "offers a measurement to spot prime awesome metro areas pinch photo-realistic, immersive 3D views."

Indoor maps are besides supported for things for illustration stores and restaurants, pinch a hugely improved navigational acquisition displaying velocity cameras, improved directions, and more.

All of these features are offered connected everything from Apple's best iPhone to nan iPad and moreover nan MacBook Air. If it's an Apple instrumentality pinch updated software, these features will beryllium available. Apple CarPlay will moreover benefit, too.

“Apple Maps is nan champion measurement to research and navigate nan world, each while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this acquisition to moreover much users pinch nan caller features we’re rolling retired today,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s elder vice president of Services. He went connected to opportunity that “Maps has been rebuilt from nan crushed up, pinch amended navigation, richer detail, much meticulous accusation for places, and singular features that only Apple tin deliver, for illustration Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find nan places they emotion and get to wherever they’re going.”

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

Oliver Haslam has written astir Apple and nan wider exertion business for much than a decade pinch bylines connected How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and galore more. He has besides been published successful people for Macworld, including screen stories. At iMore, Oliver is progressive successful regular news sum and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts successful much detail, too.

Having grown up utilizing PCs and spending acold excessively overmuch money connected graphics paper and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to nan Mac pinch a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since past he's seen nan maturation of nan smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and caller merchandise categories travel and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and beautiful overmuch thing that has a artillery aliases plugs into a wall. Oliver besides covers mobile gaming for iMore, pinch Apple Arcade a peculiar focus. He's been gaming since nan Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend nan truth he tin play console value titles connected his pouch computer.

