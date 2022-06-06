Apple Pay Later: How the iPhone's New Buy Now, Pay Later Plan Works - CNET

Apple has yet launched its agelong awaited buy now, salary later scheme -- Apple Pay Later -- but only for immoderate iPhone owners.

In a press merchandise Tuesday, Apple announced that a "prerelease version" of Apple Pay Later is now disposable for "select users." The institution didn't specify which users aliases really many, though it says it "plans to connection it to each eligible users successful nan coming months."

Apple Pay Later was first announced successful June 2022 astatine Apple's WWDC arena and was expected to beryllium released sometime successful nan autumn of that year, but nan product's motorboat was delayed owed to "significant method and engineering challenges," per Bloomberg. Apple's new features page for iOS 16 still says that Apple Pay Later is "coming successful a early update for qualifying applicants."

Apple Pay is a characteristic wrong Apple Wallet, nan iPhone's integer wallet app that besides includes Apple Card and Apple Cash. Apple Pay lets you prevention debit and in installments cards electronically and make purchases online aliases successful brick-and-mortar stores; Apple Card is simply a integer in installments paper issued by MasterCard and Goldman Sachs; and Apple Cash is simply a peer-to-peer costs service.

Apple's introduction into BNPL financing pinch Apple Pay Later comes astatine a clip erstwhile galore retailers are accepting payments from BNPL apps specified arsenic Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay. Most of these apps supply akin short-term interest-free costs plans, while a fewer connection longer installment plans pinch adaptable liking rates.

Learn everything location is to cognize astir Apple Pay Later, including really it works, wherever it is accepted and erstwhile it will beryllium disposable for each iPhone users.

How do I usage Apple Pay Later?

Apple Pay Later lets you break nan costs of purchases into 4 adjacent payments dispersed complete six weeks. The first costs is owed erstwhile you make your purchase, and nan remaining payments are owed each 2 weeks aft that.

Once Apple Pay Later is group up connected your phone, you person 2 options erstwhile completing a purchase: Pay successful Full and Pay Later. Selecting nan second action will bring up a costs schedule displaying nan magnitude of each of nan 4 payments and erstwhile they will beryllium due.

Stores and merchants don't person to instrumentality immoderate changes successful bid to judge payments done Apple Pay Later. Transactions hap arsenic they did earlier -- nan only quality will dishonesty successful really back-end payments are made. Apple Pay Later will activity pinch immoderate merchants who judge Apple Pay.

MasterCard Installments, nan in installments paper company's white-label BNPL service, is providing nan merchant payments for Apple Pay Later. Apple has created its ain financial subsidiary -- Apple Financing LLC -- that handles indebtedness approvals and in installments checks. Banking partner Goldman Sachs is nan charismatic indebtedness issuer.

Payments for Apple Pay Later must beryllium made pinch a debit card; you can't usage a in installments card. You tin group up automatic payments aliases make further payments astatine immoderate time. Each BNPL acquisition will beryllium reviewed and approved aliases rejected utilizing a soft in installments check.

Apple Pay Later has nary scheme to complaint fees for precocious payments, though it whitethorn usage precocious payments arsenic an excuse to cull early BNPL loans. The minimum acquisition for Apple Pay Later is $50; nan maximum is $1,000.

When tin I usage Apple Pay Later connected my iPhone?

If you're 1 of nan "select users" to person an induce from Apple, you tin commencement utilizing Apple Pay Later now. For nan remainder of us, based connected nan wording successful Apple's property release, Apple Pay Later will apt beryllium enabled for each Apple Wallet users successful a early update to iOS.

Apple has already released 4 constituent upgrades since iOS 16 launched successful September 2022. The first update -- iOS 16.1 -- came successful October 2022; nan 2nd -- iOS 16.2 successful December 2022; nan 3rd -- iOS 16.3 -- successful January 2023; and nan 4th -- iOS 16.4 -- successful March 2023.

Based connected that bimonthly merchandise schedule, each Apple Wallet users tin astir apt expect entree to Apple Pay Later immoderate clip successful May 2023.

How is Apple Pay Later different from Apple Card Monthly Installments?

Apple Card Monthly Installments is an Apple programme that lets you finance nan acquisition of certain Apple products erstwhile utilizing nan Apple Card in installments card. The magnitude of nan 0% APR play for these purchases depends connected nan product. Installment plans scope from six months to 2 years.

Apple Pay Later isn't restricted to Apple products, nor does it require nan usage of nan Apple Card. With Apple Pay Later, you tin finance immoderate purchases from $50 to $1,000 utilizing a debit card, arsenic agelong arsenic it's connected to Apple Wallet. Also, nan interest-free installment play for Apple Pay Later -- six weeks -- is overmuch shorter than nan costs plans offered by Apple Card Monthly Installments.

What different Apple Wallet features were added successful iOS 16?

One caller Apple Wallet characteristic that launched pinch iOS 16 is Apple Pay Order Tracking, which adds nan expertise for merchants to supply elaborate receipts and transportation statuses for purchased products to customers via Apple Wallet.

Apple besides expanded support successful Apple Wallet for driver's licenses and recognition cards. Following IDs from Colorado and Arizona, Apple Wallet plans to adhd support for 11 much states.

These driver's licenses tin beryllium utilized astatine prime Transportation Security Agency checkpoints. They tin besides beryllium shared pinch different apps that require identification, specified arsenic intoxicant purchases done Uber Eats.

Apple Wallet has besides added support for sharing keys for locations specified arsenic hotels, offices aliases automobiles. New features fto users stock keys pinch friends aliases associates utilizing email, matter messaging aliases different messaging apps.

What different online services fto you bargain now and salary later?

Some existing online costs systems supply buy now, salary later short-term financing akin to what Apple Pay Later is offering. PayPal's Pay successful 4 program useful very overmuch for illustration Apple Pay Later, isolated from that purchases are constricted to betwixt $300 and $1,500.

BNPL app Sezzle besides uses a strategy of 4 payments complete six weeks, but permits users to reschedule 1 costs for up to 2 weeks later astatine nary costs and postpone further payments for an further fee.

Other BNPL apps specified arsenic Affirm and Klarna connection interest-free installment plans for short periods, aliases longer installment plans that adhd a adaptable liking rate.