Apple (re)invents the iPod

Apple has devised a pocket-sized companion that (hypothetically) does it all: music, videos AND books, sans nan nagging smartphone aliases clumsy smartwatch. Cupertino, you’re truthful close.

In a patent application published precocious by nan U.S. Patent Office, Apple sketched retired specified a device, a headphone-case-meets-pocket-computer pinch a touchscreen show and nan prerequisite courage for flicking done songs, watching movies, peeping nan upwind aliases moreover navigating location via a mapping app. Put different way, clip is simply a level circle and Apple invented nan iPod each complete again.

Judging by nan filing, Apple sought to patent something reminiscent of a teensy iPod Touch aliases iPod Nano, but pinch a nook for charging a brace of wireless earbuds. This is only a patent application, which intends there’s presently nary (zilch! zero!) denotation a supercharged AirPods lawsuit for illustration this will beryllium beyond immoderate doodles.

Sure, nan institution could beryllium exploring specified a device, fixed its well–established liking successful smarter earbuds. However, Apple whitethorn simply wish to laic down immoderate metaphorical roadblocks for nan title via this filing. In immoderate case, an iPod renaissance? Sounds dreamy to me.

“The coolest point astir iPod is that you tin return your full euphony room pinch you, correct successful your pocket,” Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said a millennia ago, successful 2001. In nan years since, everything and thing has changed; euphony is arguably still nan coolest point astir nan iPhone, and it’s 1 logic why iPod nostalgia bubbles up clip and clip again — successful nan shape of an unauthorized, iPod-inspired app; wistful tweets; a silly smartwatch accessory; movie cameos; letters to an editor; and truthful on.

The iPod is dead, but our awesome yearning for devices that do less? That lives on.