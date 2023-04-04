Apple's AirPods case might one day get a touch display

We look to beryllium heading for a early successful which each imaginable entity has a built-in display.

Case successful point: A freshly granted Apple patent for a redesigned AirPods charging lawsuit pinch a built-in touch display.

The patent(Opens successful a caller tab), revenge successful September 2022 and recovered by Patently Apple(Opens successful a caller tab), describes a very precocious AirPods case, pinch a show that allows users to power euphony playback but besides to coming different info specified arsenic upwind conditions aliases maps.

In 1 example, there's a movie playing connected nan display, pinch nan audio output being beamed retired to nan earbuds themselves. Other examples show power aliases audiobooks playing, pinch nan root being an outer instrumentality (presumably an iPhone) and nan lawsuit offering basal controls specified arsenic a slider to skip to different portion of nan track.

The AirPods lawsuit would person to get a spot bigger for this to make sense. Credit: USPTO/Apple

The patent besides describes haptic touch controls built into nan case, allowing nan personification to compression nan lawsuit to move audio modes.

While this wouldn't move nan AirPods into a wholly standalone euphony player, it would move their lawsuit from thing you only usage for charging into a acold much precocious instrumentality that almost feels for illustration a renewed iPod. Apple discontinued nan iPod nano backmost successful 2017, and the iPod touch — nan past of its euphony players — successful 2022, truthful this whitethorn beryllium a measurement to bring nan euphony subordinate back.

Of course, this being a patent, it could return years for this merchandise to spot nan ray of day, and it whitethorn ne'er happen.