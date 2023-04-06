Apple's M2-equipped Mac mini just hit a new record-low price of $500

All products featured present are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you bargain thing done links connected our site, Mashable whitethorn gain an connection commission.

The powerful, portable caller desktop machine has ne'er been this inexpensive before.

That unibody creation looks nan same, but there's much oomph nether its hood. Credit: Apple

SAVE UP TO $109: Both configurations of nan caller Apple Mac mini (M2 chip)(Opens successful a caller tab) person deed caller all-time-low prices astatine Amazon.

After spending 2022 adding M2 chips to its MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pros, Apple yet sewage astir to upgrading its Mac mini pinch that next-gen silicon earlier this year. The ultra-portable desktop machine now offers moreover zippier capacity and support for up to 2 displays astatine its astir affordable value yet: conscionable $599 for nan 256GB guidelines model.

That's what it normally costs, to beryllium clear. Hustle, though, and you tin get it connected waste arsenic of April 5 for moreover cheaper: Amazon(Opens successful a caller tab) conscionable listed it for $499.99, a record-low value that appears to beryllium an exclusive. (It wasn't matched astatine Best Buy(Opens successful a caller tab) aliases B&H Photo(Opens successful a caller tab) astatine nan clip of writing.)

If you request a spot much storage, statement that Amazon besides had nan 512GB configuration(Opens successful a caller tab) connected sale. You tin fastener it successful astatine $689.99, which is almost $110 disconnected its $799 MSRP and its ain lowest value to date.

As mentioned, Apple's upgrades for this caller desktop are chiefly internal; nan Mac mini's boxy, rectangular look has gone virtually unchanged since it sewage a unibody redesign(Opens successful a caller tab) successful 2010. It now has an 8-core CPU pinch a 10-core GPU (up from an 8-core GPU successful nan M1 generation) for a bump successful graphics capacity erstwhile you're editing videos and playing games. It besides adds an upgraded headphone jack and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports for advanced connectivity(Opens successful a caller tab).

These aren't massive, earth-shattering updates, but they decidedly make it a worthy upgrade for immoderate work-from-home setup — particularly astatine these prices.