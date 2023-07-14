Apple's macOS saw a dramatic upturn in 2022 worldwide

Apple's macOS is successful 2nd spot for worldwide adoption

Adoption of macOS has steadily risen successful caller months to go nan 2nd most-used operating strategy successful nan world - and December was a turning point.

Recent statistic provided by StatCounter analyse nan world marketplace stock of desktop operating systems betwixt June 2022 and June 2023. Windows remains nan ascendant subordinate pinch a 68.15% share, but macOS has secured nan 2nd position pinch a noteworthy take complaint of 21.38%.

This surpasses nan take rates of Chrome OS and Linux by a important margin, which person rates of 4.15% and 3.08%, respectively. At 3.23%, an unidentified operating strategy exists up of Linux, but that whitethorn beryllium an undetected Windows update.

The shape of macOS take is interesting, arsenic depicted connected nan chart. It indicates a insignificant diminution from June 2022 to August 2022, followed by an upturn from August to October and different alteration starring to December. However, from that constituent onwards, macOS has consistently knowledgeable a gradual summation successful adoption.

Although Apple didn't motorboat caller Macs successful December 2022, it did successful January 2023 pinch the release of MacBook Pro models moving M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The acquisition of these high-performance computers mightiness person accrued nan take of macOS, arsenic this operating strategy is exclusive to Macs.

There are plentifulness of reasons for nan summation successful macOS adoption. For example, it's known for its sleek creation and user-friendly interface, providing users pinch a visually appealing and intuitive experience.

Additionally, macOS is highly regarded for its seamless integration pinch different Apple devices and services, creating a cohesive ecosystem. Apple besides focuses connected information and privacy, pinch features for illustration Gatekeeper, FileVault, and encryption, which whitethorn resonate pinch users who want a unafraid operating system.

