Rose Bryne arsenic Sheila Rubin (Source: Apple)

Apple TV+ will merchandise nan 3rd play of its "Physical" acheronian drama connected August 2, 2023, pinch aerobics prima Shiela Rubin now facing fierce title to enactment successful business.

"Physical" premiered successful June 2021, and successful August 2022, Apple TV+ announced that a 3rd and last play has been commissioned. After revealing that nan show's last 10 episodes will watercourse from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Apple has now released a trailer.

Sheila Rubin (Rose Bryne) recovered aerobics successful nan first season, past created her ain fittingness patient successful nan 2nd — and now is being beaten astatine her ain game. The 3rd play adds Zooey Deschanel arsenic Kelly Kilmartin, Rubin's nemesis.

"Set successful nan idyllic but vulnerable formation paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is simply a half-hour acheronian drama pursuing Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a softly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but arguable husband's bid for authorities assembly," says Apple.

"[For nan last season, Sheila Rubin] is torn betwixt loyalty to her hubby (Rory Scovel) and nan values he represents, and a vulnerable attraction to personification else," continues Apple. "And since she's nary longer nan only crippled successful town, she finds herself having to outrun immoderate fierce caller competitors connected nan roadworthy to building a full-fledged fittingness empire."

Set to nan tune of Gloria Gaynor's "I Am What I Am," nan trailer shows Rubin's world being destroyed by nan rivalry — and her readying hopeless measures to win. "Recovery is simply a agelong road," she says.