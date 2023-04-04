Apple to lay off small number of employees

iPhone and MacBook shaper Apple is laying disconnected a mini number of employees, according to a study by Bloomberg News.

The affected section includes nan company’s firm unit teams, according to sources who did not wish to beryllium named.

While Big Tech companies specified arsenic Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google person fired thousands of employees - sometimes crossed aggregate rounds - successful an effort to trim costs aft a hiring roar during nan tallness of nan COVID-19 pandemic, Apple’s reported layoffs person travel later and are expected to beryllium connected a acold little scale.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had antecedently referred to layoffs arsenic a “last resort.” However, nan tech elephantine has adopted different costs cutting measures specified arsenic delaying bonuses, extending task timelines, laying disconnected recruiters, leaving vacant positions open, and cutting recreation budgets, according to Bloomberg.

Apple was yet to rumor a general connection confirming aliases denying nan layoffs.