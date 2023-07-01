Apple TV+ gains 51 Emmy awards, led once more by 'Ted Lasso'

The last play of "Ted Lasso" earned Apple TV+ 21 of its 51 Emmy nominations, pinch nods to "Bad Sisters," and "The Problem pinch Jon Stewart."

The nominations for nan 75th yearly Emmy Awards person been announced, pinch Apple TV+ wide earning 1 less than last year — but "Ted Lasso" gaining 1 more. The 3rd and last play of nan deed drama picked up awards crossed nan full scope of categories, from acting to penning and directing arsenic good arsenic acting.

Significantly, "The Problem pinch Jon Stewart" sewage 4 Emmy nominations, including 1 successful nan recently created class of Outstanding Talk Series. Under erstwhile rules, "Last Week Tonight pinch John Oliver" was a regular victor of assortment talk show, but now that has been unopen retired of nan class entirely.

Instead, "Jon Stewart" will beryllium going up against nan Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and Trevor Noah. It's nan past twelvemonth that Trevor Noah will beryllium eligible for his hosting of "The Daily Show," which whitethorn make him a favorite.

In play series, Apple TV+ show "Bad Sisters" is nominated for categories including lead actress, writing, and directing.

The nominations were announced unrecorded coming successful a position by character Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. They return spot arsenic nan Writers' Guild of America onslaught continues, and Scherma expressed nan Television Academy's wish that nan business beryllium resolved soon.

"We dream nan ongoing guild negotiations tin travel to an equitable and swift resolution.," he said. "We are committed to supporting a tv manufacture that stands beardown successful equity and wherever we tin proceed to grant each nan unthinkable activity you do."

These 51 nominations are specifically for Apple TV+ productions, but Apple has besides received different Emmy. Four of its ads person been nominated for Outstanding Commercial, including nan "Quiet nan Noise" for AirPods.

Then arsenic nan broadcaster, Fox has been nominated successful 5 categories for nan The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna.

The Emmy Award winners are presently scheduled to beryllium announced connected Fox connected September 18.