Apple TV+ gains 51 Emmy awards, led once more by 'Ted Lasso'

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Apple TV+ gains 51 Emmy awards, led once more by 'Ted Lasso'

The last play of "Ted Lasso" earned Apple TV+ 21 of its 51 Emmy nominations, pinch nods to "Bad Sisters," and "The Problem pinch Jon Stewart."

The nominations for nan 75th yearly Emmy Awards person been announced, pinch Apple TV+ wide earning 1 less than last year — but "Ted Lasso" gaining 1 more. The 3rd and last play of nan deed drama picked up awards crossed nan full scope of categories, from acting to penning and directing arsenic good arsenic acting.

Significantly, "The Problem pinch Jon Stewart" sewage 4 Emmy nominations, including 1 successful nan recently created class of Outstanding Talk Series. Under erstwhile rules, "Last Week Tonight pinch John Oliver" was a regular victor of assortment talk show, but now that has been unopen retired of nan class entirely.

Instead, "Jon Stewart" will beryllium going up against nan Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and Trevor Noah. It's nan past twelvemonth that Trevor Noah will beryllium eligible for his hosting of "The Daily Show," which whitethorn make him a favorite.

In play series, Apple TV+ show "Bad Sisters" is nominated for categories including lead actress, writing, and directing.

The nominations were announced unrecorded coming successful a position by character Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. They return spot arsenic nan Writers' Guild of America onslaught continues, and Scherma expressed nan Television Academy's wish that nan business beryllium resolved soon.

"We dream nan ongoing guild negotiations tin travel to an equitable and swift resolution.," he said. "We are committed to supporting a tv manufacture that stands beardown successful equity and wherever we tin proceed to grant each nan unthinkable activity you do."

These 51 nominations are specifically for Apple TV+ productions, but Apple has besides received different Emmy. Four of its ads person been nominated for Outstanding Commercial, including nan "Quiet nan Noise" for AirPods.

Then arsenic nan broadcaster, Fox has been nominated successful 5 categories for nan The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna.

The Emmy Award winners are presently scheduled to beryllium announced connected Fox connected September 18.

More
Source Appleinsider

Related Article

Deals: get a free $30 gift card with a Costco membership

Deals: get a free $30 gift card with a Costco membership

6 hours ago
Prime Day monitor deals: Save up to $500 & view more content with your Mac

Prime Day monitor deals: Save up to $500 & view more content with your Mac

7 hours ago
Prime Day Deals: AirPods for $89, 28% off Apple Watch Series 8, $100 off iPad Air, Amazon Fire TV $129, more

Prime Day Deals: AirPods for $89, 28% off Apple Watch Series 8, $100 off iPad Air, Amazon Fire TV $129, more

7 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day 2: $89 AirPods, $279 Apple Watch S8, $249 iPad, $749 MacBook Air & more

Amazon Prime Day 2: $89 AirPods, $279 Apple Watch S8, $249 iPad, $749 MacBook Air & more

8 hours ago

Popular Article

Nyamuk Anopheles dan Mengenali Risiko Penyakit Malaria

Nyamuk Anopheles dan Mengenali Risiko Penyakit Malaria

18 hours ago
Survei Harga Kebutuhan Pokok di Karanganyar, Zulkifli Hasan Klaim Stabil dan Sebagian Turun

Survei Harga Kebutuhan Pokok di Karanganyar, Zulkifli Hasan Klaim Stabil dan Sebagian Turun

18 hours ago
India Borong Alutsista Prancis Rp92 T, 26 Jet Tempur Rafale M dan Tiga Kapal Selam

India Borong Alutsista Prancis Rp92 T, 26 Jet Tempur Rafale M dan Tiga Kapal Selam

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.