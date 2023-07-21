‘Aquaman’ sequel goes through three rounds of reshoot

Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom, contempt having its main photography wrapped successful January 2022, has been subjected to aggregate rounds of reshoot. According to reports, nan sequel to Warner Bros.’ 2018 DC movie had its 3rd information of reshoots in New Zealand successful mid-June and it progressive Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. 

Directed by James Wan, nan movie is slated to merchandise connected December 20. This comes aft multiple postponements. While nan movie was primitively greenlit by nan workplace heads Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada, the merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery, meant they were replaced. 

After trial screenings came up pinch uninspiring results, nan reshoots person been greenlit by nan caller DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Before taking up his caller role, Safran was 1 of nan producers of Aquaman as good arsenic The Lost Kingdom. Originally greenlit at a $205 cardinal budget, nan reshoot would’ve raised nan budget. 

The Lost Kingdom is nan last movie of nan DC Extended Universe and will travel retired astatine a clip nan workplace is reeling retired of nan losses of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of nan Godsand The Flash. Though Gunn and Safran are rebooting nan DC films pinch Superman: Legacy, the movie is slated to merchandise only by July 2025. Meanwhile, DC’s adjacent merchandise will beryllium Blue Beetle. 

