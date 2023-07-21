Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom, contempt having its main photography wrapped successful January 2022, has been subjected to aggregate rounds of reshoot. According to reports, nan sequel to Warner Bros.’ 2018 DC movie had its 3rd information of reshoots in New Zealand successful mid-June and it progressive Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

Directed by James Wan, the movie is slated to release on December 20. This comes after multiple postponements. While the movie was originally greenlit by the studio heads Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada, the merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery, meant they were replaced.

After test screenings came up with uninspiring results, the reshoots have been greenlit by the new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Before taking up his new role, Safran was one of the producers of Aquaman as well as The Lost Kingdom. Originally greenlit at a $205 million budget, the reshoot would've raised the budget.

The Lost Kingdom is the last movie of the DC Extended Universe and will come out at a time the studio is reeling out of the losses of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Though Gunn and Safran are rebooting the DC films with Superman: Legacy, the movie is slated to release only by July 2025. Meanwhile, DC's next release will be Blue Beetle.