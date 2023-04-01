On April 26, Xirtam token's scheduled first airdrop offering (IAO) connected nan Arbitrum decentralized speech AlienFi was canceled minutes before launch.

It was not instantly clear which statement was responsible for nan cancelation. In a bid of screenshots shared connected Twitter, AlienFi alleged that, unbeknownst to nan improvement team, Xirtam had conducted "a seed waste sold 3x+ beneath nan Fjord price" earlier nan scheduled IAO and Xirtam "decided to cancel" aft AlienFi developers discovered nan event, starring to a pricing dispute.

According to an April 20 post, Xirtam was scheduled for a two-part presale pinch liquidity protocol Fjord Foundry and a private-public waste pinch AlienFi. The IAO pinch AlienFi was scheduled for April 26 pinch a full raise target of 350 Ether (ETH) for 50 cardinal Xirtam tokens.

According to information from Fjord Foundry, Xirtam's presale lasted betwixt April 23 and April 26, drafting a full measurement of $3.9 million. In a connection released connected April 26, AlienFi developers said nan motorboat was canceled "5 minutes earlier [it was] expected to begin." Cointelegraph has reached retired to Xirtam for comments but did not person a consequence by property time. None of nan allegations mentioned successful nan communicative person been independently verified by Cointelegraph.

In an first airdrop offering, a pre-defined number of tokens is allocated for investors. Once purchased, nan token is not sent instantly to nan recipient's address. Instead, aft nan waste ends, they person an "airdrop" of tokens connected a pro-rated basis, limited connected nan magnitude of costs they contributed arsenic a percent of each costs contributed by different users. A pre-defined listing value is group pre-sale, which is past lifted aft nan waste ends and nan token is listed.

Magazine: Billionaire buys CryptoPunks, Arbitrum finds traction, markets disregard warnings

This is simply a processing story, and further accusation will beryllium added arsenic it becomes available.