1 hour ago

Arbitrum Registers Record Activity Over the Last 2 Weeks as Transactions per Day Count Surges

In nan past 20 days, nan Arbitrum blockchain has recorded a important number of transactions coinciding pinch nan caller ARB airdrop that occurred connected March 23. About 2 weeks ago, connected that day, nan Arbitrum web recorded an all-time precocious of 2.72 cardinal transactions settled successful 24 hours.

L2 Network Arbitrum Records 2.72 Million Transactions successful a Single Day, Transfer Count Remains Parallel With Ethereum’s Daily Rate

The Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution, Arbitrum, has seen a important magnitude of activity complete nan past 20 days aliases since March 16, 2023. The surge successful activity follows Arbitrum outpacing Ethereum’s number of transactions per time for nan first clip 41 days ago, connected February 23, 2023. After nan milestone connected February 23, Arbitrum’s transactions per time (TPD) dropped beneath Ethereum’s TPD until March 16.

At that time, Arbitrum’s TPD erstwhile again surpassed Ethereum’s TPD, and nan web reached its all-time precocious (ATH) connected March 23. That was nan aforesaid time nan ARB airdrop took place, and 1.275 cardinal ARB was distributed crossed nan ecosystem. The Arbitrum blockchain recorded 2.72 cardinal transactions, while Ethereum recorded 1.07 million.

As acold arsenic nan L2 scaling task Optimism is concerned, nan web has seen astir 150,000 to 430,000 transactions per day. When Arbitrum recorded nan 2.72 cardinal TPD, Optimism saw conscionable complete 228,000 transactions connected nan aforesaid day. Since nan Arbitrum TPD ATH, nan web has seen astir 1 cardinal TPD since then, according to Dune Analytics data.

Statistics show that nan existent costs to transact connected nan Arbitrum web is $0.33 per transaction, while nan median-sized Ethereum web transaction costs is 0.0018 ETH aliases $3.47 per transfer. Arbitrum’s autochthonal token, ARB, has been trading for prices betwixt $1.22 to $1.28 per unit.

ARB has an wide marketplace capitalization of astir $1.5 billion, and ARB is classed 40th among nan apical crypto marketplace valuations. ARB’s trading measurement complete nan past time has been astir $556 million, and presently, nan crypto plus is down 85% from its $8.67 ATH. It is besides 10% higher than nan all-time debased of $1.11 per portion recorded 14 days ago.

Tags successful this story Airdrop, All clip high, arb, Arbitrum, ATH, Blockchain, Blockchain Networks, blockchain technology, consensus mechanism, cost analysis, Crypto, crypto traders, Cryptocurrency, decentralized applications, decentralized finance, DeFi, Digital Assets, Dune Analytics, Ethereum, Fees, gas fees, interoperability, Layer 2 scaling, Market Capitalization, Market Valuations, network, Network Congestion, Optimism, PoS, Proof-of-Stake, Scalability, scalability solutions, Smart Contracts, Token, trading, Trading Volume, transaction cost, transactions, transfer

What are your thoughts connected nan imaginable of L2 scaling solutions for illustration Arbitrum to reside nan scalability issues of blockchain networks? Share your thoughts astir this taxable successful nan comments conception below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is nan News Lead astatine Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist surviving successful Florida. Redman has been an progressive personnel of nan cryptocurrency organization since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written much than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News astir nan disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a nonstop connection aliases inducement of an connection to bargain aliases sell, aliases a proposal aliases endorsement of immoderate products, services, aliases companies. Bitcoin.com does not supply investment, tax, legal, aliases accounting advice. Neither nan institution nor nan writer is responsible, straight aliases indirectly, for immoderate harm aliases nonaccomplishment caused aliases alleged to beryllium caused by aliases successful relationship pinch nan usage of aliases reliance connected immoderate content, equipment aliases services mentioned successful this article.