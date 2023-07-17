Are you 29 years old? Tell us about your anxieties, fears and wishes for turning 30

Being 29 years aged is arguably 1 of nan strangest periods successful a person’s life.

It’s nan past twelvemonth of your 20s, erstwhile these days you’re expected — and successful galore ways encouraged — to make mistakes, buss a bunch of frogs and acquisition each that life has to offer. Then retired of nowhere, 30 comes knocking astatine your doorway and you abruptly consciousness arsenic if you should beryllium grown grown and person your life together.

On societal media, there’s a batch of contention astir turning 30 years old, and depending connected who you ask, a person’s viewpoint whitethorn beryllium affirmative aliases negative.

For a communicative I’m penning astir being 29 years aged — I excessively americium turning 29 successful a fewer months and consciousness your symptom — I want to perceive astir each of your thoughts, fears, hopes and dreams for turning 30. How are you spending nan past twelvemonth of your 20s and really would you complaint this decade of your life? What does turning 30 correspond for you? Does it bring up immoderate feelings of anxiety, disappointment aliases excitement? Have immoderate of your loved ones placed expectations connected you simply because of your age? Tell america your thoughts by filling retired nan shape below, and I whitethorn beryllium successful touch for a deeper conversation. (You tin besides email maine straight astatine [email protected].)

To guarantee your communicative is considered for publication, please nonstop responses by Monday, Aug. 7, astatine 5 p.m. PST.