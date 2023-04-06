Are You Washing Your Blender Correctly?

Two weeks ago, an influencer discovered bugs successful nan gasket of her blender. Prior to nan Great Bug Discovery, she had been utilizing nan blender regular but only washing it pinch soap “every 3rd time.” While astir people—especially nan legion of blender-cleaning enthusiasts that commented connected nan video—know that you should always lavation your blender pinch soap and water, we're utilizing this insect incident arsenic an excuse to bring everyone up to velocity connected nan astir cutting-edge blender cleaning techniques.

Blenders Shouldn't Go In The Dishwasher

Ideally, you should debar washing your blender successful nan dishwasher. The dishwasher’s power and detergent are much apt to inflict deterioration upon nan blender than washing by hand. If you’d for illustration to maximize your blender’s lifespan, hand-wash erstwhile possible.

Let The Blender Do The Work

Blenders tin lavation themselves. Simply capable it ⅓ of nan measurement up pinch water, adhd crockery soap, and past blend connected precocious for 30 seconds. Next, rinse nan blender pinch h2o and past spot connected a drying rack.

Disassembling Your Blender

To heavy cleanable your full blender, you’ll want to disassemble nan device. When doing this, mention to nan instruction provided by your blender’s manual. If you don’t person nan beingness manual connected manus (very likely), you should beryllium capable to find a transcript online. If that doesn’t work, you mightiness beryllium capable to find an full dissertation connected disassembling your circumstantial blender connected YouTube.

Once taken apart, lavation nan blender components pinch crockery soap and lukewarm h2o past group speech to dry. When afloat dry, travel nan instructions for assembling your blender.

Our Favorite Blenders

If your blender is connected its past legs and you’re emotion fresh to decently return attraction of thing newer and much capable, we’ve sewage a fewer awesome options for you. For individual blenders, I emotion this exemplary from Zwilling. It’s afloat proficient successful making smoothies, sauces, and mini batches of soups. If you’re willing successful thing bigger but besides tastefully designed, this SMEG blender is an fantabulous choice.

