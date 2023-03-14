Are Your iPhone Apps Constantly Asking for a Review? Here's How to Stop Them - CNET

Pretty overmuch each app you download connected your iPhone will inquire you for a standing and reappraisal astatine immoderate point.

The petition is simply a reasonable one, astir of nan time. Ratings and reviews springiness developers nonstop feedback and thief different group fig retired if they should besides download these apps. Ratings tin make aliases break an app, which is why apps will annoy you pinch changeless requests to time off a review.

If you're good pinch doing it, past great. Sometimes though, you whitethorn not consciousness for illustration penning up a review, particularly erstwhile you're successful nan mediate of doing thing pinch nan app. Unfortunately, if you don't time off one, immoderate apps whitethorn fuss you pinch repeated requests.

Luckily, there's a measurement to put a extremity to this annoying feature. Here's how.

How to forestall iOS app reappraisal pop-ups from appearing

The process is simple: In nan Settings application, spell to App Store and toggle disconnected In-App Ratings & Reviews. That's it. Once nan characteristic is disabled, you'll nary longer person pop-ups asking you to complaint and reappraisal immoderate exertion you're using.

Setting to disable in-app ratings and reviews connected iOS

You tin still time off a reappraisal successful nan App Store, you conscionable won't beryllium bothered by an app to do it.

 Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Annoyed by different iOS features? Check out how to get free of nan Search barroom connected your location screen and the astir annoying features and settings connected iOS 16 (and really you tin get free of them).

