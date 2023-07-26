‘Aren’t Necessarily Reliable:’ GOP Rep Grills Biden HHS Chief On Oversight Of Migrant Children

Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia questioned Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra astir his department’s vetting of sponsors for migrant children who were resettled aft crossing nan confederate border.

Becerra appeared earlier nan House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee connected Oversight and Investigations to talk “Stopping nan Exploitation of Migrant Children,” who are nan work of nan HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) erstwhile they transverse nan separator illegally, arsenic opposed to adults who are processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During his questioning, Griffith, who chairs nan subcommittee, asked Becerra astir nan absence of DNA testing of sponsors, who children are placed pinch soon aft entering ORR custody, to forestall exploitation. (RELATED: Biden’s HHS Secretary Dismisses Claims The Agency Lost Tens Of Thousands Of Migrant Children As ‘Misrepresentation’)

“When a familial narration is claimed, do you each do immoderate benignant of DNA trial to found a familial nexus betwixt nan sponsor and nan child? … It became much poignant past nighttime erstwhile I was watching “Sound of Freedom,” because nan bad feline was bringing a kid who was kidnapped crossed nan separator … he presented clone documents, claiming to beryllium nan uncle of nan child,” said Griffith.

“My accusation indicates that you each only do a DNA trial successful astir 23% of cases, and that’s usually looking for kid predators of immoderate sort, and not familial relationships. Is that true?,” he added.

At today’s hearing, I questioned Secretary Becerra astir a number of ORR practices, including ways ORR establishes familial relationships betwixt minors and sponsors and if they activity pinch section kid use agencies. pic.twitter.com/HhsdMMIDeO

— Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) July 26, 2023

Becerra responded that HHS “goes done a thorough vetting process for each and each sponsor. One of nan devices that we usage is voluntary DNA testing … we make judge we verify nan personality of nan persons … we will usage commencement certificates and different documentation.”

Griffith interjected, “But nan commencement certificates coming from different country, conscionable for illustration nan passports presented successful nan movie past nighttime whitethorn beryllium forged. You would work together that documents tin beryllium forged and aren’t needfully reliable. I’m a personnel of ancestry.com and person [taken] their DNA test. They tin show maine astir 4th cousins I ne'er knew existed connected my father’s side.”

Becerra faced questions astir ORR’s attraction and curen of migrant children who transverse nan Southern separator illegally and alone. ORR has been heavy criticized aft caller reports revealed that it had mislaid way of complete 85,000 specified children, per The New York Times, pinch respective of them being recovered working successful dense business settings, successful usurpation of kid labour laws.

Over 250,000 unaccompanied children crossed nan U.S. separator pinch Mexico illegally betwixt 2021 and 2022, nan first 2 years of nan Biden Administration, according to an HHS fact sheet — a melodramatic summation from 2019 and 2020, wherever nan numbers were 69,488 and 15,381, respectively. The Biden management has faced predominant disapproval from Republicans successful Congress astir nan influx of forbidden migrants, arsenic good arsenic procedures undertaken aft they participate nan country.

Griffith was successful different proceeding astatine nan clip of penning and could not instantly supply a comment, per his spokesperson.

