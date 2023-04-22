Arkansas' 2024 class shaping up to be Pittman's best yet

By adding nan commitments of four-stars Courtney Crutchfield, Charleston Collins and Jaden Allen connected Friday, nan Arkansas Razorbacks are now up to 7 four-star commits successful nan 2024 class.

The 3 pledges is believed to beryllium nan first clip successful nan Rivals era that Arkansas has added 3 four-star commitments connected nan aforesaid day. On National Signing Day successful 2020, Arkansas landed Marcus Henderson, Jalen St. John and Malik Hornsby. Only St. John was a 4-star connected Rivals, but Henderson and Hornsby were 4-stars successful nan 247 composite.

A wide receiver retired of Pine Bluff, Crutchfield chose nan Hogs complete Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and more. Collins is simply a protect extremity retired of Little Rock Mills High School and a bully friend of Crutchfield's arsenic a autochthonal of Pine Bluff, and he chose Arkansas complete galore of nan aforesaid schools arsenic Crutchfield.

Allen is simply a cornerback retired of Aledo High School successful Aledo, Texas, and he is simply a erstwhile Texas commit. The 6-foot, 170-pounder chose Arkansas complete Tennessee and Alabama.

Head coach Sam Pittman now has astatine slightest 7 four-star recruits successful a people for nan 2nd clip during his tenure successful Fayetteville (2023), and it is conscionable nan 4th clip successful nan Rivals era that Arkansas has gained astatine slightest 7 four-star commitments successful a azygous class.

Arkansas' 2023 people featured 8 four-stars and 20 full precocious schoolhouse commitments. Ranked No. 20 nationally, nan people was Pittman's champion pinch nan Hogs since he took complete successful Dec. 2019. With 8 full commitments and 7 four-stars to this point, nan 2024 people is shaping up to surpass nan 2023 group and it presently ranks No. 12 nationally connected Rivals.

Pittman prioritized recruiting successful his offseason adjunct hires and it's paid disconnected truthful far. New protect coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson person each done a tremendous occupation of trading themselves and Arkansas.

Woodson specifically has worked wonders successful his location authorities of Mississippi by helping nan Razorbacks gain nan committedness of four-stars Noreel White and JuJu Pope.

"Coach Woodson knows really to thatch young men, and he's awesome astatine what he does," Pope told Rivals.

2025 three-star protect backmost Caleb Chester told HawgBeat aft his sojourn to Fayetteville connected April 8 that Woodson makes it much astir football.

"I deliberation it's conscionable nan measurement he coaches," Chester said. "He's conscionable a really bully coach. To him, it's much than conscionable football. It's astir life and really he makes you arsenic a man. He's conscionable a existent bully coach. I really for illustration him and I've sewage a bully narration pinch him.”

Woodson has now extended his scope to Texas, wherever he landed Jaden Allen from. The erstwhile Texas perpetrate chose Arkansas complete 2 big-time programs successful Tennessee and Alabama and it's safe to opportunity Woodson played a large domiciled successful that.

As acold arsenic Collins and Crutchfield go, nan brace are staying home, which was a large point Pittman has group retired to do — support nan apical in-state talent from leaving nan state.

"Well, our number 1 extremity each twelvemonth is to support everyone that we've offered successful nan state," Pittman said connected Feb. 1. "We've done that beautiful well. I deliberation we mislaid 1 possibly a twelvemonth agone aliases 2 years ago, but our precocious schoolhouse coaches successful nan authorities are tremendous to us.

"We want to beryllium bully to them, arsenic well, but guys, I conscionable consciousness for illustration erstwhile nan 4th fourth comes, I deliberation it intends a batch to everybody, possibly a small spot much to a feline that's possibly been calved and raised a Hog fan. We surely person a batch successful adjacent year's people that we're looking at. It seems to beryllium a beautiful bully people successful nan state. It intends everything to us."

Crutchfield is rated arsenic nan No. 4 subordinate successful nan authorities and Collins is nan No. 5 player, according to Rivals.

Walker White is nan No. 1 in-state 2024 imaginable retired of Little Rock Christian and he committed to Auburn connected Feb. 3.

Four-star Benton moving back Braylen Russell is nan No. 2 enlistee successful Arkansas and he has a committedness day of July 14, erstwhile he will determine betwixt Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Baylor and Texas A&M. Russell committed to Arkansas connected Nov. 6, 2021, but he decommitted connected Oct. 9, 2022.

Rounding retired nan apical 5 is four-star linebacker Brian Huff retired of Valley View High School successful Jonesboro. The No. 3 in-state imaginable past visited Arkansas connected Jan. 29.

Arkansas' 2024 people is acold from complete arsenic it features conscionable 8 commits truthful far. Stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium connection committee The Trough for nan latest intel and rumors.