Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

Armenia and Azerbaijan person each accused nan different of opening an speech of occurrence astir nan contested Nagorno-Karabkah region that resulted successful deaths connected some sides.

Defence ministries from some countries issued statements connected Tuesday day saying an unspecified number of their ain troops had been killed successful a conflict adjacent to nan contested Lachin Corridor.

“Armenian service positions deployed adjacent nan colony of Dyg [at nan countries’ shared border] opened dense occurrence astatine Azerbaijani service positions,” nan defence ministry successful Baku said successful a statement, adding that Azerbaijani troops “have returned fire”.

“There are dormant and wounded among Azerbaijani troops,” nan connection said, without specifying nan number of casualties.

The Armenian defence ministry besides reported an unspecified number of casualties, blaming Baku for initiating nan shootout.

“At 16:00 (12:00 GMT) connected Tuesday, Azerbaijani equipped forces opened occurrence successful nan guidance of Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering works” adjacent nan border, nan ministry said.

“According to preliminary information, location are dormant and wounded connected nan Armenian side.”

The 2 South Caucasus countries – some formerly portion of nan Soviet Union – person fought aggregate wars complete nan past 35 years for power of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised arsenic portion of Azerbaijan but location to a chiefly taste Armenian population.

Russia dispatched a thousands-strong peacekeeping contingent to nan region successful 2020 arsenic portion of a woody to extremity weeks of fighting that killed thousands and saw Azerbaijan make important territorial gains.

Moscow is an state of Armenia done a communal self-defence pact, but has besides attempted to support bully relations pinch Baku.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev person held respective rounds of bid talks mediated by nan European Union and nan United States.

Last month, Pashinyan noted immoderate advancement successful nan bid process, but said “fundamental problems” stay because “Azerbaijan is trying to put guardant territorial claims, which is simply a reddish statement to Armenia”.

In February, nan EU deployed an expanded monitoring ngo to nan Armenian broadside of nan separator arsenic Western engagement grows successful a region that is traditionally nan Kremlin’s sphere of influence.

When nan Soviet Union collapsed successful 1991, taste Armenian separatists successful Karabakh collapsed distant from Azerbaijan. The ensuing conflict killed immoderate 30,000 people.