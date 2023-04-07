By Danya Bazaraa and Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline

Published: 13:41 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 17:08 BST, 7 April 2023

Around half of civilian servants are still moving from location astir 2 years aft nan extremity of Covid lockdown, figures person revealed.

The number of workers going into nan agency is arsenic debased arsenic a third, nan authorities information for each civilian work section from March 2023 shows.

The section pinch nan fewest unit successful nan workplace past period was Defra, which saw 29 per cent of workers be nan agency successful nan week commencing March 13.

The Home Office besides scored among nan lowest for unit moving from nan agency past month. In nan first week of March, 56 per cent worked from nan HQ astatine Marsham Street, London, followed by 44 per cent nan adjacent week, 58 per cent nan week aft that and 54 per cent successful nan last week of nan month.

Other departments which had immoderate of nan lowest turnouts astatine their office for March included HMRC, nan Foreign Office, and nan Department for Education.

The Home Office saw astir half of unit moving from location past month. Jacob Rees-Mogg took this image successful nan Cabinet Office to item nan rumor of WFH civilian servants past year

In nan first week of March, 56 per cent of Home Office unit worked from nan Marsham Street HQ successful London. Defra, which is besides based there, saw conscionable 29 per cent successful nan agency successful nan week commencing March 13

In nan 2nd week of March, HMRC recorded 39 per cent of unit successful their HQ.

By opposition nan Ministry of Defence had 91 per cent of unit successful nan agency during a mates of weeks past period - nan highest turnout.

The Department of Health and Social Care besides had among nan highest percent of unit successful nan office, pinch 79 per cent of workers astatine nan HQ for half of March.

A authorities spokesperson said: 'There is statement crossed authorities connected location being clear benefits from face-to-face, collaborative moving and departments stay committed to having unit moving successful offices astatine pre-pandemic levels.'

DEFRA said it has a wide scope of labor who activity crossed a assortment of sites, from fieldworkers and vets, to laboratory workers and argumentation teams.

They person astir 240 workplaces to suit their workforce, who are each continuing to activity to meet nan needs of stakeholders, customers and nan communities they serve.

HMRC said it has much than 60,000 members of staff, pinch 14 location sites and different master sites astir nan UK, including 100 Parliament Street.

The Government said nan Home agency information accounts for unit based astatine 2 Marsham Street, which is simply a number of Home Office staff. Staff activity astatine complete 200 locations crossed nan UK, including Ports, Airports, passport office, protecting borders and nationalist security.

Last year, past Minister of State Jacob Rees-Mogg attempted to extremity civilian servants' distant moving civilization by leaving these notes astatine quiet desks

Last year, Jacob Rees-Mogg attempted to extremity civilian servants' distant moving culture.

His attempts to extremity moving from location included conducting spot caput counts successful offices astatine Whitehall and leaving notes connected quiet desks successful a move which was branded insulting by unions.

The note, printed connected authorities insubstantial pinch Mr Rees-Mogg's title, was near astatine quiet desks and publication 'I look guardant to seeing you successful nan agency very soon'.

Mr Rees-Mogg said astatine nan time: 'My acquisition of moving from location is you walk an atrocious batch of clip making different cup of java and then, you know, getting up, stepping very slow to nan fridge, hacking disconnected a mini portion of cheese, past stepping very slow backmost to your laptop and past forgetting what it was you're doing.'