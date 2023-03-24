Arrest warrants issued in fire that killed 39 inside Mexico migrant center

Six apprehension warrants person been issued successful relationship pinch a deadly occurrence at a government-run migrant detention halfway successful Mexico that killed 39 men and injured 28 others this week, officials said Thursday evening.

The warrants were issued for 3 officials of nan National Migration Institute, nan agency moving nan detention halfway that burned down, 2 information guards moving pinch a backstage institution nan agency contracted to activity astatine nan halfway and nan personification believed to person started nan fire, Sara Irene Herrerías, an lawyer pinch nan charismatic general’s office, which is starring nan investigation, said astatine a news conference.

Herrerías said 5 of them person been arrested and are being indicted and arraigned connected charges of “intentional homicide."

Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who joined Herrerías astatine nan news conference, said her agency is assisting nan investigation by nan country’s prosecutor general.

The information guards who were successful nan detention halfway astatine nan clip of nan occurrence activity for a backstage institution Rodríguez identified arsenic Grupo de Seguridad Privada Camsa. The National Migration Institute hired nan institution successful 2019 to supply 503 information officers crossed accommodation successful 23 Mexican states, Rodríguez said. But it had a information unit of less than 15 people, she added. It besides lacked permits for its staffers to transportation firearms.

Rodríguez said a petition to revoke nan company's authorities statement has been filed. The institution will besides beryllium fined, she said, without disclosing nan amount.

Mexico's national protective work is group to return complete nan company's work successful Ciudad Juárez, Rodríguez said.

The fire, which began Monday nighttime successful nan Estancia Provisional de Ciudad Juárez, crossed from El Paso, Texas, is 1 of the deadliest migrant tragedies near nan U.S.-Mexico separator successful caller years.

Herrerías said Wednesday that migrants astatine nan halfway had bunched up immoderate mini mattresses, protesting “about immoderate inconveniences.” Some eyewitnesses said a mini group of migrants successful nan halfway were upset astir imaginable deportations and group nan mattresses connected fire, she said.

A 30-second video from wrong nan halfway posted connected Facebook by Equipo De Rescate Cd Juárez, a section group that assists successful emergency events, shows nan occurrence arsenic personification down bars starts kicking nan padlock successful an effort to unfastened it. Two guards guidelines successful beforehand of nan locked door, pacing backmost and forth, until achromatic fume covers nan full room.

Herrerías said Wednesday nan investigation shows that migration and information officers astatine nan halfway did not return “any action to unfastened nan doorway to nan migrants who were already wrong pinch nan fire."

A complaint was besides revenge with investigators for nan lawyer general’s agency accusing nan state’s apical migration charismatic of knowing astir nan occurrence but ordering that nan migrants not beryllium released.

Information astir nan detention center’s emergency protocols has been requested arsenic portion of nan investigation, Rodríguez said. Authorities are besides investigating nan conditions successful which nan migrants had been detained, she added.