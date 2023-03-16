Arsenal: Arteta hints Trossard will start over Jesus vs Liverpool after ‘really nice’ Anfield hat-trick

Arsenal head Mikel Arteta has said Leandro Trossard’s ‘positive experience’ playing astatine Anfield this play is “what we need” against Liverpool connected Sunday.

Trossard scored a hat-trick against Liverpool past October arsenic Brighton drew 3-3 against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Belgian made nan move to nan Gunners successful nan wintertime transportation model and has made an contiguous impact, scoring erstwhile and notching 7 assists successful 13 matches for his caller club.

Arsenal spell to Anfield connected Sunday having won 7 Premier League matches successful a row, but cognize they will request to beryllium astatine their champion to make it 8 successful a row.

Liverpool person been highly disappointing this season, but Anfield will ever beryllium a reliable trial for immoderate team, and Arsenal person not won location since 2012.

“We’ve been successful a fewer grounds that we haven’t won successful galore years and we’ve managed to do that,” Arteta said astir taking his broadside to Anfield. “We’re tin of doing it.

“We’ll request to beryllium better, surely than successful nan 2nd half of past year.”

On if his broadside fearfulness nan travel to look nan Merseyside outfit, Arteta replied: “First of each it’s a different group coming from a different position. What we request to person is courage.

“On Sunday we’ll effort to beryllium that team.”

Arteta remained coy erstwhile asked astir nan readiness of William Saliba.

The French centre-back has been sidelined pinch a backmost rumor since nan Gunners’ Europa League last-16 conclusion to Sporting connected March 16.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has not featured since nan 4-0 triumph complete Everton complete 4 weeks ago.

Arteta revealed that “one” subordinate could beryllium capable to train connected Saturday, but did not uncover who.

“No existent changes pinch nan remainder of nan players that were still injured,” he said.

“We person immoderate dream pinch 1 of them who will possibly beryllium capable to train but we’ll see.”

Arteta besides confirmed that Bukayo Saka is fresh aft he started connected nan chair against Leeds United past weekend.

Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should commencement against Liverpool, but nan Spaniard has a very difficult determination to make betwixt Trossard and summertime signing Gabriel Jesus.

The second has been fantabulous this word but has only precocious returned from a semipermanent knee injury, and successful that clip nan Belgian guardant has impressed.

Asked astir Trossard’s hat-trick astatine Anfield earlier this season, Arteta hinted that he could lead nan statement this weekend.

“It’s awesome to person a subordinate that has knowledgeable thing really bully and affirmative successful that stadium. That’s what we need, players pinch a batch of belief connected that pitch,” he said.

Arteta was asked astir nan altercation he had pinch Klopp during past season’s lucifer astatine Anfield, saying it could person had a antagonistic effect connected his squad connected nan day.

“That’s football,” he said. “That happens successful football, aft that we hugged each different and moved on.

“I person afloat respect for what they’ve done.

“I don’t cognize (if I would grip it differently). I person to beryllium successful that business again. I don’t for illustration seeming for illustration this truthful hopefully not.”

On if it impacted nan game: “Yeah but aft that we had nan champion chance successful nan crippled and could person gone 1-0 up. Who knows.”

Arteta admitted he is not overly amazed by Liverpool’s woes this season, alternatively saying it emphasises really difficult it is to stay connected nan top.

He said: “More admiration because it shows nan trouble of being astatine nan apical and transforming a shot club. It shows really difficult it is to support that.

“We’ve each had difficult moments, but what they’ve done astatine nan nine is remarkable.

“They are a awesome squad managed by a apical manager, they create an unthinkable ambiance that makes it really difficult for immoderate opponent.”

Arteta was evidently asked astir playing You’ll Never Walk Alone successful training to hole his players for past season’s lucifer astatine Anfield.

“For america it’s thing normal,” he explained. “We hole each crippled successful a different way. We hole nan squad mentally and that time we decided to do that.”

