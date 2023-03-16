Arsenal attacker’s future uncertain; Arteta unsure whether to stick or twist with 17-goal star

Arsenal do not want to waste in-form striker Folarin Balogun but whitethorn look to indebtedness him retired again adjacent season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding astatine French broadside Reims this term, banging successful nan goals and only trailing Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David successful nan Ligue 1 scoring charts.

Balgoun’s good shape has attracted liking from crossed Europe recently, but Mikel Arteta intelligibly thinks he tin play a domiciled successful his squad successful nan future.

Overall, successful 28 convention appearances for Reims, nan centre-forward has scored 17 goals and made 3 assists, giving him an outstanding mean of 0.71 extremity contributions per game.

As antecedently reported by Football365, there are ‘many, galore clubs’ willing successful Balogun, pinch Italian giants Inter Milan allegedly making enquiries astir nan youngster.

Now, reputed transportation journalist Ben Jacobs has shared an intriguing update connected Balogun’s future.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Right now I don’t spot Arsenal entertaining an outright waste for Balogun successful nan summer.

“I deliberation nan 2 options will either beryllium to seduce him to beryllium a squad subordinate and conflict for his spot and not want to indebtedness him out.

“Or, they could nonstop him retired connected 1 much indebtedness and past activity retired whether aliases not he’s bully capable to beryllium a regular first-teamer.

“I deliberation that’s what Arsenal are still debating astatine nan infinitesimal and travel nan extremity of nan season.

“After pre-season, erstwhile they’ve looked astatine him up adjacent and personal, that’s erstwhile they’ll find whether aliases not they want to support him aliases research different indebtedness deal.”

Arteta precocious described Balogun’s shape arsenic ‘phenomenal,’ but it remains to beryllium seen if he tin break into his Arsenal squad adjacent season.

The Gunners presently person 2 coagulated striker options successful Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who person helped occurrence them to nan apical of nan Premier League, truthful it whitethorn beryllium intolerable for Balogun to pip them to a starting spot.

Speaking successful a caller interview, the Reims loanee was asked astir returning to Arsenal successful nan summer.

“I haven’t thought that far, if I’m honest,” Balogun said.

“What I’ve been capable to do truthful far, I’m judge it’s making a batch of sound – not conscionable astatine Arsenal but everywhere. It’s conscionable astir continuing that, staying focused and helping nan team.”

As mentioned, Arteta has praised Balogun publically successful caller weeks, which has fixed nan striker a assurance boost.

“It’s really affirmative that he could opportunity these things and I mean I’m judge we’ll speak astatine nan extremity of nan play and we’ll person a batch of things to discuss.

“But it’s bully that he’s watching and paying attraction to what’s going on, and yea it’s good.”

With plentifulness of clubs lining up for Balogun, it will beryllium absorbing to spot if Arsenal opt to indebtedness him retired again, aliases springiness him a chance to beryllium himself successful nan first team.

