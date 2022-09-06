Arsenal’s Amario Cozier-Duberry scores solo goals straight out of Nike ads

Suspend your disbelief for 1 2nd and Amario Cozier-Duberry scores nan benignant of goals that should, by law, beryllium soundtracked by ‘Mas que Nada’ and a phalanx of Brazilian superstars.

Cozier-Duberry has been earning a big of admirers pinch his performances for Arsenal’s younker broadside this season.

Adept astatine carrying nan ball, successful nan protective and instinctive mode of a squirrel harvesting nuts for nan acold winter, and fearless erstwhile taking defenders on, the 17-year-old attacker looks to person nan brightest of futures successful nan game.

At least, if this absolute ridiculousness against Blackburn Rovers past September is thing to spell by.

Receiving a drilled pass, Cozier-Duberry took nan bull by nan horns and drove astatine his opponents pinch nan relentlessness of a Garth Crooks question.

Evading 1 hopeless lunge, nan attacker calved successful May 2005 shifted nan shot onto his near ft earlier curling an irresistible effort into nan bottommost corner.

The paramedics successful nan stadium were connected precocious alert aft nan Arsenal supporters successful attendance dislocated their jaws successful daze and awe. Yes, it was that good.

The 17-year-old has 5 goals and 4 assists successful 19 games for nan club’s under-21s and 5 goals and 2 assists successful 5 matches for Jack Wilshere’s under-18s.

“Amario is very breathtaking and Mikel likes him,” Wilshere told The Athletic. “He reminds maine of Bukayo Saka, plays successful nan aforesaid position arsenic him, needs to get amended pinch his decision-making for illustration Bukayo did, but he’s decidedly exciting.

“In immoderate moments he’s unplayable. You springiness him nan shot and he tin make things happen. You tin group up a squad and person a crippled plan, but erstwhile you’ve sewage individuals for illustration that you’ve sewage a chance.”

Cozier-Duberry has besides been important successful nan under-18s’ FA Youth Cup run, scoring 5 goals to return nan Gunners into this month’s last against West Ham.

“Amario came into nan strategy really late,” under-21s caput coach Mehmet Ali told The Athletic. “He didn’t motion for Arsenal until he was an under-15, truthful he was playing grassroots shot for a agelong time.

“I spot him arsenic a precocious developer. Even though we’re pushing him successful under-21s football, he’s had a awesome games programme of playing under-18s and being astir nan first team. He’s a ace talent.”

Honing his trade connected nan artificial turf rented by Chettle Court Rangers, a younker nine heavy successful Tottenham territory, Cozier-Dubbery is an intoxicating operation of thoroughfare footballer and nan steeliness of a First World War sniper.

“There are pros and cons of coming into an academy strategy late,” Ali explained. “Some of nan pros are you’re caller and bright-eyed truthful you don’t go institutionalised excessively early.

“He would person loads of repetition and actions of beating players astatine grassroots football, which is what his ace spot is.

“Some of nan cons could beryllium nan strength and physicality of playing academy shot from a young property makes you robust, truthful we request to support him pinch that.

“He’s sewage awesome domiciled models for illustration Bukayo Saka, Fabio Vieira and Gabi Martinelli that he tin study a batch from. He’s sewage to find a measurement of gaining that shot arrogance to thief him play astatine nan apical level.”

If this Nike-esque extremity is thing to spell by, we cannot hold for Cozier-Duberry to make his Arsenal bow. They person an absolute baller connected their hands.

By Michael Lee

