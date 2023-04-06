Arsenal target ‘wants’ summer move – Newcastle, Forest ‘lurking’ as club set £13m asking price

Djibril Sow ‘wants to leave’ Eintracht Frankfurt this summertime amidst liking from Premier League giants Arsenal, according to reports.

Sow has been pinch nan German outfit since July 2019 and helped them triumph nan Europa League past season.

He is not nan only Frankfurt subordinate attracting liking from nan Premier League pinch Danish winger Jesper Lindstrom a reported Arsenal and Liverpool target.

Sow has greatly impressed for his nine and it is nary astonishment to spot a number of European clubs monitoring his business arsenic he enters nan last twelvemonth of his contract.

The Switzerland midfielder’s existent woody is group to expire successful 2024 and it has been reported by reputable German journalist Florian Plettenberg that he ‘wants to leave’ astatine nan extremity of 2022-23.

Plettenberg revealed connected Twitter that a statement hold ‘is nary taxable astatine this stage’, pinch a summertime transportation connected nan cards.

Sow has opened ‘concrete talks’ pinch clubs from England, France and Italy and location is ‘open communication’ betwixt nan player’s representatives and nan Frankfurt bosses.

Given his statement situation, nan Swiss world will beryllium disposable for around €15million (£13.1m).

Arsenal person been linked pinch Sow successful nan past and Mikel Arteta’s broadside are expected to motion astatine slightest 1 midfielder successful nan summertime transportation window.

Sow plays pinch Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka for Switzerland, truthful nan 30-year-old will beryllium capable to put successful a bully connection for his compatriot, if he likes him, I guess.

Arteta has reportedly made West Ham midfielder Declan Rice his number-one target this summer, truthful nan signing of Sow would apt beryllium to supply immoderate much-needed extent up of nan club’s return to nan Champions League.

According to nan Daily Mirror (via Fichajes), Arsenal person ‘set their sights’ connected nan signing of Sow.

Arsenal ‘would beryllium consenting to put astir £13m’, which should beryllium capable to onshore nan 26-year-old, if Plettenberg’s tweet is thing to spell by.

The Gunners are not nan only Premier League broadside interested, however. The study adds that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are some ‘lurking’.

Arteta’s broadside are presently apical of nan Premier League, 8 points up of reigning champions Manchester City.

Sunday’s travel to Anfield to look Liverpool should beryllium to beryllium a immense trial of their title credentials.

The Reds person been very mediocre this play but Anfield is Anfield; location is nary uncertainty successful my mind it will beryllium a very reliable inquire to get each 3 points.

