Arsenal vs. Leeds United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere - CNET

With nan world break done and dusted, English Premier League leaders Arsenal will beryllium looking to prime up wherever they near disconnected arsenic they return connected relegation-threatened Leeds astatine location connected Saturday.

The Gunners will beryllium looking to widen a tally of six successive victories arsenic they spell successful hunt of their first Premier League title since 2004. Boss Mikel Arteta will nevertheless person been near disappointment by injuries picked up by Thomas Partey and Keiran Tierney while connected world duty, which look group to norm them retired of this match, alongside Eddie Nketiah and William Saliba.

Leeds are conscionable 2 points supra nan driblet zone, but person fixed themselves dream of avoiding relegation pursuing a marked betterment successful performances since nan assignment of Javi Gracia arsenic manager. However, a reliable task against nan convention leaders looks to person gotten moreover much difficult pinch nan nonaccomplishment of some Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto to injury.

Below, we'll outline nan champion live TV streaming services to usage to watch nan crippled unrecorded wherever you are successful nan world.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was successful scintillating shape for England during nan world break. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Leeds United: When and where?



Arsenal big Leeds astatine nan Emirates Stadium successful London on Saturday, April 1. Kickoff is group for 3 p.m. BST section clip successful nan UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT successful nan US, and astatine 1 a.m. AEST connected Sunday, April. 2 in Australia).

How to watch nan Arsenal vs. Leeds United crippled online from anyplace utilizing a VPN

If you find yourself incapable to position nan crippled locally, you whitethorn request a different measurement to watch nan crippled -- that's wherever utilizing a VPN tin travel successful handy. A VPN is besides nan champion measurement to extremity your ISP from throttling your speeds connected crippled time by encrypting your traffic, and it's besides a awesome thought if you're walking and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to adhd an other furniture of privateness for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're capable to virtually alteration your location connected your phone, tablet aliases laptop to get entree to nan game. Most VPNs, for illustration our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch aliases watercourse sports is ineligible successful immoderate state wherever VPNs are legal, including nan US, UK and Canada, arsenic agelong arsenic you person a morganatic subscription to nan work you're streaming. You should beryllium judge your VPN is group up correctly to forestall leaks: Even wherever VPNs are legal, nan streaming work whitethorn terminate nan relationship of anyone it deems to beryllium circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for different options? Be judge to cheque retired immoderate of nan different awesome VPN deals taking spot correct now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our existent champion VPN prime for group who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it useful connected a assortment of devices. It's usually $13 per month, and you tin sign up for ExpressVPN and prevention 49% positive get 3 months of entree for free -- nan balanced of $6.67 per period -- if you get an yearly subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream nan Arsenal vs. Leeds United crippled successful nan US

Saturday's crippled is connected USA Network, which you tin entree arsenic portion of your cablegram package aliases astatine the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and tin beryllium streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV's Blue scheme includes USA Network making it a awesome action for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 a period and includes complete 40 channels, including different sports channels for illustration ESPN and FS1.

Livestream nan Arsenal vs. Leeds United crippled successful Canada

If you want to watercourse this EPL conflict unrecorded successful Canada, you'll request to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The work has exclusive authorities to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is nan go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch nan Premier League this play pinch exclusive streaming authorities to each game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you tin prevention immoderate rate by paying quarterly aliases annually.

Livestream nan Arsenal vs. Leeds United crippled successful Australia

Football fans Down Under tin watch this EPL fixture connected streaming work Optus Sport, which is showing each azygous Premier League crippled unrecorded successful Australia this season.

With exclusive authorities to surface each EPL lucifer unrecorded this season, arsenic good arsenic German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming work Optus Sport is simply a peculiarly large tie for Aussie shot fans. If you're already an Optus web customer you tin container Optus Sport for a reduced price, pinch discounts bringing nan value down to arsenic debased arsenic AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to nan work starts astatine AU$25.

Can I livestream nan Arsenal vs. Leeds United crippled successful nan UK?

No broadcaster has nan authorities to show this crippled unrecorded successful nan UK, owed to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown successful nan region astatine that clip successful bid to protect attendances passim nan English shot pyramid.

That besides intends that if you're successful nan UK walking for pleasance aliases for work, you're improbable to beryllium capable to watch nan crippled for illustration you usually would astatine location acknowledgment to geo-blocking.

There is 1 action to get astir this, however. By utilizing a VPN, arsenic explained above, you tin group your location to a state wherever nan lucifer is being broadcast and spell from there.

Quick tips for streaming nan Premier League utilizing a VPN

