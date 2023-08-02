Arsenal vs Monaco - pre-season: Live score, team news and updates, with Declan Rice making his Emirates debut and Kai Havertz on the bench

5 hours ago
17:58

The players are out!

The teams are connected nan pitch.

Let's do this!

It's clip to get this friends underway.

17:54

Who will win?

This whitethorn only beryllium pre-season but some teams will beryllium targeting a triumph tonight.

Who will get it, though?

Let america cognize successful nan comments.

17:45

Almost time!

We've sewage conscionable 15 minutes until we get underway successful this one.

17:37

Surprise captaincy choice

According to football.london, Eddie Nketiah will deterioration nan armband this evening.

With speculation mounting complete nan striker's early successful northbound London, that is either a telling connection from Mikel Arteta aliases a motion successful nan player's imaginable last game.

There are plentifulness of options connected nan chair for Arteta truthful expect plentifulness of rotation.

17:26

Wenger honoured

Supporters person flocked to return pictures adjacent to nan marque caller statue of Arsene Wenger extracurricular nan Emirates.

The bust shows nan legendary erstwhile head holding nan Premier League trophy.

The bronze statue was officially unveiled astatine nan stadium past week.

17:17

Monaco squad news

Starting XI: Kohn, Vanderson, Magassa, Maripan, Matsima, Henrique, Camara, Fofana, Ben Seghir, Golovin, Ben Yedder

17:16

Jesus ruled out

Gabriel Jesus misses retired wholly this evening owed to a knee injury, nan nine person confirmed.

Gabby Jesus misses tonight's crippled owed to a knee rumor and will beryllium assessed.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2023

17:13

Rice starts; Havertz connected nan bench

The large news from Arsenal's squad is Declan Rice making his location debut from nan off.

Fellow summertime signing Kai Havertz, however, is connected nan bench.

It's a beardown side, pinch Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah forming nan beforehand three.

17:06

Arsenal squad news

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Turner, Hein, White, Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Jorginho, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Marquinhos, Trossard

17:04

Good afternoon!

Hello, all!

Welcome on to Mail Sport's unrecorded sum of Arsenal's last pre-season game.

Mikel Arteta will beryllium keen for his broadside to put connected a show against Monaco successful conscionable nether an hour's time, pinch nan Community Shield showdown against Manchester City approaching.

Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are successful statement to make their location debuts, too.

We'll bring you each nan updates and squad news, truthful don't spell anywhere!

