Arthur Zwane must get on with the job at Kaizer Chiefs: Teboho Moloi

“There must beryllium a logic that prompted Chiefs to put Zwane wherever he is now and he must conscionable judge it and get connected pinch nan job,” advised Moloi, who was adjunct astatine Pirates erstwhile they won back-to-back trebles successful 2011 and 2012, and nan Bucs teams that mislaid nan Caf Champions League successful 2013 and Caf Confederation Cup successful 2015.

Ntseki has been caput of method and improvement astatine Chiefs for nan past 2 years, but was not expected to beryllium named caput coach arsenic nan squad was believed to person been successful beforehand talks pinch Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“He [Ntseki] is afloat qualified to coach Chiefs and has been portion of their method building for a agelong time,” Moloi reasoned connected Ntseki's appointment.

“The cardinal portion will beryllium nan moving narration betwixt Zwane and Ntseki. If that tin beryllium patient and good, I judge Chiefs guidelines a bully chance to compete and execute amended successful nan coming season. But I'd pass supporters astir expecting instant success.

“We've seen each nan changes Chiefs are making successful their squad. Some of these caller players whitethorn return longer to accommodate and understand what it intends to deterioration that jersey. So it's not only astir nan changes that person been made successful nan method team.”

Chiefs person truthful acold confirmed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro and Venezuelan Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia arsenic their six caller players for nan 2023-24 campaign.

