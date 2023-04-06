Arzooo-backed NU enters consumer durables space, aims 20% share

Arzooo, nan Bengaluru-based b2b ecommerce marketplace, connected Monday ventured into user durables conception and launched a caller marque called NU.

Pronounced NU (new), nan b2c task started disconnected pinch smart TVs, washing machines and aerial conditioners.

Khushnud Khan, nan CEO and co-founder of Arzooo and NU said that this caller entity will beryllium targeting 20% marketplace stock successful adjacent 3 years.

“With NU, nan institution targets mediate and little mediate people that is aspirational and dispersed crossed municipality and agrarian areas. We want to make premium affordable,” said Mr. Khan while interacting pinch The Hindu.

When questioned astir nan rather optimistic 20% marketplace stock successful 3 years, he added that group now person much disposable income astatine hand.

According to Mr. Khan this is nan champion clip to motorboat a caller marque for illustration NU arsenic we are into nan station covid era, system is strengthening and manufacturing successful India is good established now.

Mr. Khan did not stock nan finance that has gone into this caller task though.

NU is not manufacturing its products, but sourcing it from statement manufacturers for illustration Dixon and Amber.

For aftersales support, NU has sewage Go Care pinch 650 work centers successful much than 400 cities to look aft servicing, installations, etc.

The products will beryllium disposable crossed Amazon, Flipkart, and different offline channels. “Arzooo plans an omni transmission attack to return NU person to consumers and NU products will beryllium disposable cookware India, covering complete 18,000 pin codes.”

We asked whether NU products will beryllium exported to different nations, Mr. Khan denied. He said that superior extremity is to fulfil nan needs of India.

NU will not beryllium entering nan mobile space, but wants to attraction connected superior products. It is expected to grow its achromatic equipment business to refrigerators later this year.

Talking of products, NU unveiled smart HD LED TVs successful 32 and 43 inches priced astatine ₹11,990 and ₹19,990, respectively. It besides launched 2 4K Ultra HD smart TVs successful 55 and 65 inches priced astatine ₹31,990 and ₹51,990, respectively.

It introduced 3 4-in-1 convertible, inverter divided aerial conditioners. The 1 ton 3-star version is priced astatine ₹27,990, 1.5 ton 3 prima is priced astatine ₹30,990 and nan 1.5 ton 5 prima version sells astatine ₹34,990.

NU besides launched 4 washing machines, fully-automatic apical load and semi-automatic. The afloat automatic washing machines travel successful 2 variants, 6.5 kg and 8 kg ranging from ₹12,499 to ₹16,999 respectively.