For years now, Americans person said things successful nan state aren't going well.

And there's still a ample mostly describing things successful nan state arsenic "out of control" — that hasn't abated successful caller months.

It's not an easy situation for immoderate president launching a reelection bid.

So, we asked group why they felt that measurement — and whether it's straight connected to President Joe Biden aliases not.

They said location are bigger factors: for illustration nan system (financial insecurity tin surely make group consciousness little successful control) and nan wide authorities of U.S. politics, and moreover U.S. civilization and values. Those views trim crossed statement lines.

Beyond that, though, Republicans and astir independents who deliberation things are "out of control" besides constituent to Mr. Biden, successful particular.

Presidents are often tied to larger evaluations of nan country, for amended aliases worse, and so, here, Mr. Biden is nary exception.

And past each partisan broadside blames nan other.

The president does get in installments among nan comparative fewer who do deliberation things are nether control, but that's only a 4th of nan country. And importantly, to those successful his party, he's holding things together.

All this could go an important metric successful Mr. Biden's case, since portion of his past run based on for a much accepted attack to nan office, and his announcement video included perceived threats to populist — which concerns galore Americans of late.

Kamala Harris occupation rating

Mr. Biden besides named his '24 moving mate, existent Vice President Kamala Harris, whose support standing tracks intimately pinch his.

Harris' support among Democrats is comparably overmuch stronger than pinch nan nationalist wide and besides tracks pinch Mr. Biden's.

Mr. Biden began his presidency pinch an support standing successful nan 60s, boosted by optimism astir nan COVID pandemic getting nether control. His support declined that summertime amid nan chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and sagged a spot further arsenic ostentation rose.

Mr. Biden's occupation support standing is 41% today. It has been hovering successful nan debased to mid 40s for nan past twelvemonth and half.

In his ain party's eyes, he's accomplished things successful nan look of larger challenges, astatine slightest what they expected him to do, if not more. This, contempt galore of them voicing concerns complete whether he ought to tally again.

This CBS News/YouGov study was conducted pinch a nationally typical sample of 2,093 U.S. big residents interviewed betwixt April 21-24, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and acquisition based connected nan U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, arsenic good arsenic nan 2020 statesmanlike vote. The separator of correction is ±3.2 points.

Toplines

In: Joe Biden

Anthony Salvanto Anthony Salvanto, Ph.D., is CBS News' head of elections and surveys. He oversees each polling crossed nan nation, states and legislature races, and heads nan CBS News Decision Desk that estimates outcomes connected predetermination nights. He is nan writer of "Where Did You Get This Number: A Pollster's Guide to Making Sense of nan World," from Simon & Schuster (a section of ViacomCBS), and appears regularly crossed each CBS News platforms. His scholarly investigation and writings screen topics connected polling methodology, voting behavior, and sampling techniques.