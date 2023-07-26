As White House Alters Language Around Hunter Denials, Karine Says With Straight Face ‘Nothing Has Changed’

The Biden management has shifted its connection connected nan grade to which President Joe Biden was progressive successful his boy Hunter’s business dealings, changing nan statement from ne'er “discuss[ing] overseas business” to saying nan 2 person “never been successful business.”

Amid nan evident rhetorical change, White House property caput Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that “nothing has changed.”

“The president has antecedently said that he has ne'er discussed overseas business dealings pinch his son. But nan White House now says that nan president has ne'er been successful business pinch his son. So, why nan updated language? Which connection is true, aliases is this semantics and they’re some true?” RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann asked Jean-Pierre.

“Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed connected this. Nothing has changed connected this. You could inquire maine a cardinal different ways connected this question, thing has changed,” nan property caput responded.

Another newsman asked Jean-Pierre a akin mobility astir a alteration successful rhetoric.

“Earlier this week, you said nan president was ne'er successful business pinch his son, but tin you opportunity specifically that nan president did not person discussions of immoderate benignant pinch Hunter astir his business dealings?” nan newsman pressed.

“Nothing has changed. I don’t person thing to adhd to what I stated connected Monday,” Jean-Pierre responded, noting that she’s been asked nan mobility repeatedly.

Biden has insisted he has ne'er “spoken” pinch his boy astir his overseas business dealings. He said truthful successful 2019 successful consequence to a mobility astir Hunter’s abandoned laptop, and then-White House property caput Jen Psaki reaffirmed nan president’s declare successful 2022.

Joe Biden: “I’ve ne'er spoken to my boy astir his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I cognize — I cognize Trump deserves to beryllium investigated… You should beryllium looking astatine Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll hit him for illustration a drum.” https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew

— The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

The White House Counsel first changed its rhetoric successful June successful consequence to IRS whistleblower allegations against nan first son. Hunter Biden allegedly sent a matter connection threatening a Chinese business subordinate by claiming Joe Biden was sitting adjacent to him, according to whistleblower Gary Shapley’s testimony.

“As we person said galore times before, nan President was not successful business pinch his son,” White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams said astatine nan time. “As we person besides said galore times before, nan Justice Department makes decisions successful its criminal investigations independently, and successful this case, nan White House has not been involved. As nan President has said, he loves his boy and is proud of him accepting work for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life.” (RELATED: White House Says Joe Biden Was ‘Not In Business‘ With Hunter After Explosive Text Message Testimony)

The White House past adopted this line, pinch Jean-Pierre later utilizing nan statement “not successful business,” alternatively of “spoken” astir business.

“The reply is not going to change. The reply remains nan same: The President ha- — was ne'er successful business pinch his son. I conscionable don’t person thing other to add,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.