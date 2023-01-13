Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

Potomac Falls, United States, April 11th, 2023, Chainwire

Ash Environmental DAO has announced nan dates of its token sale. The arena will tally from April 17 to May 7, giving participants nan chance to acquisition nan Ash token and go portion of a world ecosystem committed to backing high-impact innovations to reside real-world challenges.

The Ash Environmental DAO is simply a solution level that seeks to reside world challenges specified arsenic entree to financing for environmentally-friendly innovations, biology degradation, occupation losses, diminishing economical development, and poverty. The Ash token is simply a integer plus wrong nan Ash Environmental DAO ecosystem that is registered successful nan United States and intends to tackle these pressing issues done progressive engagement and collaboration pinch nan world community.

Born retired of nan request to find replacement solutions for backing high-impact initiatives, Ash is simply a governance token and portion of an speech that operates arsenic a BEP20 connected BNB Smart Chain. Its creators conceived nan thought arsenic they struggled to commercialize innovations for ember ash recycling and greenhouse state emissions capture. They faced galore hurdles successful raising superior and encountered stakeholders who dismissed their passion for biology betterment and local, regional, nationalist and world economical improvement initiatives.

The Ash squad is driven by nan belief that nan biology challenges faced by today’s procreation must animate a corporate desire to make a lasting difference. They induce nan world organization to subordinate them successful their travel by offering encouragement, support, and progressive participation.

Visit www.ashtoken.io to subordinate nan Ash squad arsenic they strive to reconstruct nan wellness of nan world situation while creating jobs aliases email nan squad straight at: [email protected]

About Ash Token

Ash Token avails to nan world community, a level that has nan demonstrated expertise to foster biology accountability, business and task financing and occupation creation. It is simply a task that has existent inferior and intent and which stands to readily construe nan benefits of blockchain to nan mean person. The Ash Token additionally serves arsenic a communal level astir which, nan world organization tin rally to woody pinch nan pressing biology and economical challenges of our time.

Contact

CEO
Ato Andoh
Ash Environmental DAO/Ash Token
[email protected]

