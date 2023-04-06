Ashoka Trailer Reveals First Look at Star Wars Series

The first trailer for Ahsoka teases nan Jedi's standalone outing and nan unrecorded action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi. Ahsoka Tano takes halfway shape successful nan first trailer for nan upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Released during nan ongoing Star Wars Celebration 2023 event, nan footage reveals our first look astatine nan highly anticipated series, and offers glimpses astatine respective awesome characters including Genevieve O'Reilly arsenic Mon Mothma and nan unrecorded action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn. The trailer besides reveals erstwhile audiences will get to beryllium down and bask successful yet different Star Wars escapade connected Disney+, pinch Ahsoka now fixed a merchandise model of August 2023.

Check retired nan first trailer for Ahsoka below.

While specifications of what nan Ahsoka standalone bid will impact proceed to stay officially nether wraps, nan first footage from nan bid does seemingly corroborate that nan show will travel Ahsoka Tano now connected nan hunt for nan evil Grand Admiral Thrawn successful nan dream it will thief her find nan missing Ezra Bridger, nan young Jedi that vanished pinch Thrawn galore years ago.

Beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano yet made her unrecorded action debut during nan 2nd play of The Mandalorian, successful which she was portrayed to perfection by Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Clerks III prima Rosario Dawson. No uncertainty fans are looking guardant to pursuing nan characteristic connected her ain adventure, arsenic good arsenic seeing nan unrecorded action debut of respective awesome Star Wars staples.

Aside from Ahsoka, Star Wars fans will giddy to spot conscionable a glimpse of the unrecorded action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn. An imperial subject leader and personnel of nan Chiss race, Thrawn leads nan remnants of nan scattered Galactic Empire against immoderate of nan Star Wars’ champion known heroes, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. Ahsoka’s vendetta against Thrawn is simply a batch much individual though, and should supply nan bid pinch immoderate superior drama.

Disney is Not Slowing Down When It Comes to Star Wars

Ahsoka is conscionable 1 of respective Star Wars projects group for merchandise connected Disney+ successful nan foreseeable future. The 3rd play of nan hugely celebrated The Mandalorian is presently underway, pinch a 4th outing already successful development. The streaming level will besides debut nan galaxy-exploring escapade Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, nan 2nd play of nan animated anthology bid Star Wars: Visions, the Jedi-based bid The Acolyte, and nan 2nd play of nan critically acclaimed Andor.

“If you cognize your ending, it really helps,” Andor creator Tony Gilroy said of nan 2nd season, which is expected to beryllium released successful summertime 2024. “We cognize precisely wherever we’re going. You cognize what you person to present emotionally and what nan communicative has to do. It’s a determination borne of survival, but it’s bully for america creatively.”

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for Disney+, Ahsoka is now scheduled to beryllium released successful August 2023. The remainder of nan Ahsoka cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo arsenic Sabine Wren, arsenic good arsenic Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Hayden Christensen arsenic Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka's erstwhile Jedi mentor.