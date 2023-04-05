Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Hints at Exciting New Feature

If a precocious leaked image of Assassin's Creed Mirage is so accurate, it stands to logic that nan crippled could hone successful connected a caller feature: investigations. If so, hopefully, this is thing Ubisoft shows off, successful action, for Assassin's Creed Mirage comparatively soon.

It's been respective months since Ubisoft provided immoderate awesome uncover for Assassin's Creed Mirage, and fans person been hopeful for gameplay for immoderate clip now. Following rumors that Assassin's Creed Mirage was internally delayed until later this twelvemonth (and immoderate perchance debunked rumors it was bumped to adjacent year), Ubisoft has confirmed its adjacent awesome showcase takes spot successful June. At nan very least, fans ought to study thing astir then.

Either way, this image comes measurement of xj0nathan who, for those unfamiliar, has a coagulated way grounds successful nan Assassin's Creed community. It should still beryllium taken pinch a atom of salt, but xj0nathan has been proven correct rather a fewer times. He posted an image that appears to show Assassin's Creed Mirage's menu, wherever fans tin spot inventory and tools, neither of which are surprising. However, location is besides a tab for "investigation." Now, it's wholly imaginable this tab conscionable lists the targets Basim has to assassinate, aliases it could connote that players will really person to investigate, study nan personality of, and different pin down their intended targets.

A unsmooth translator of xJ0nathan's matter fundamentally refutes a mobility of why he doesn't stock much Assassin's Creed Mirage news, citing that he wants his sources to stock much successful nan future, pinch nan bottommost matter adding that everything is successful its time.

Perhaps this could lead to unsocial approaches to each azygous 1 of Basim's assassinations. Previously, Ubisoft has stated this crippled focuses connected nan 3 awesome pillars of Assassin's Creed: assassinations, stealth, and parkour. Adding investigations into nan operation would beryllium a awesome measurement to operation nan first two, astatine nan very least, but it does stay to beryllium seen what this means. It could, successful theory, beryllium nan generic quest tab aliases thing akin to nan Order of nan Ancients paper in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but investigations would connote there's astatine slightest a small spot more.

For now, location are a batch of rumors and speculation surrounding Assassin's Creed Mirage. Because it pays homage to nan first game, because it features fan-favorite characteristic Basim, and because it is going backmost to nan series' roots, galore fans are nary uncertainty excited astir nan title. Hopefully, it lives up to that hype.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is successful improvement for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

