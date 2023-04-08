Astar Network’s ASTR Token Registered on JVCEA’s ‘Green List’ After Listing on Huobi Japan

Tokyo, Japan, April 7th, 2023, Chainwire

The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA)’s Green List dramatically speeds up nan token listing connected personnel exchanges, accelerating adoption

Astar Network, a smart contracts level for multichain, officially announces nan listing of its autochthonal ASTR token connected Huobi Japan, which has now go nan 3rd crypto speech successful Japan to database ASTR aft Bitbank and GMO Coin. Following this listing, nan Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) has registered nan ASTR token connected its ‘Green List.’

The JVCEA, a group of 31 crypto exchanges, introduced nan Green List to velocity up nan listing connected Japanese exchanges and boost crypto take successful Japan. Previously, nan JVCEA personnel exchanges had to spell done a sluggish screening process for listing immoderate cryptocurrency. The assets connected nan Green List aren’t taxable to nan screening process arsenic they person already been rigorously screened by 3 aliases much personnel exchanges.

Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, said, “Given that Astar has a important beingness successful Japan and a batch of enterprises are entering Web3 pinch Astar, joining nan Green List is simply a immense measurement not only for america but besides for Japanese companies. It makes it overmuch faster to database ASTR connected different Japanese exchanges. We proceed to activity pinch regulators to utilize ASTR successful Japan faster.”

The ASTR token made it to nan Green List aft satisfying each nan 4 requirements of nan JVCEA:

Handled by 3 aliases much personnel exchanges Handled by astatine slightest 1 speech for complete 6 months Crypto assets for which nan JVCEA hasn’t group immoderate incidental conditions for its handling Other crypto assets for which location is nary logic why nan Association considers it inappropriate to beryllium included successful this list

On Huobi Japan, users will beryllium capable to bargain ASTR utilizing nan Japanese Yen starting April 12th. Traders and investors buying ASTR connected Huobi Japan will beryllium capable to transportation nan token to immoderate supported wallet they want.

Astar Network is nan go-to blockchain for developers and enterprises willing successful exploring nan Japanese Web3 space. It’s besides nan first nationalist blockchain from nan state to beryllium listed location contempt Japan’s strict listing regulations. Astar’s autochthonal token ASTR is registered arsenic a cryptocurrency, not a security, by nan Japanese government.

About Astar Network

Astar Network supports nan building of dApps pinch EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers existent interoperability pinch cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and a cross-virtual instrumentality (XVM). Astar’s unsocial Build2Earn exemplary empowers developers to get paid done a dApp staking system for their codification and nan dApps they build.

One of nan first parachains to travel to nan Polkadot ecosystem, Astar is simply a vibrant web that is supported by each awesome exchanges and tier 1 VCs. Astar offers nan elasticity of each Ethereum and WASM toolings for developers to commencement building their dApps. To accelerate maturation connected Polkadot and Kusama Networks, Astar SpaceLabs offers an Incubation Hub for apical TVL dApps.

For much information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub | Reddit

Contact

Maarten Henskens

[email protected]

