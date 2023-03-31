Aston Martin’s Alonso fastest in wet Australian second practice, Red Bull’s Verstappen third

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso topped nan timesheets up of Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc successful a rain-hit 2nd believe astatine nan Australian Grand Prix connected March 31, but world champion Max Verstappen went fastest for nan day.

The Spanish seasoned followed up his podium finishes astatine nan first 2 races of nan play successful Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pinch different eye-opening run.

He powered astir nan bumpy Albert Park circuit nether darkening clouds earlier rainfall fell successful a champion clip of 1 infinitesimal 18.887 seconds among his 13 laps, bettering his 4th spot successful nan first one-hour session.

"The day was evidently impacted by nan rain, truthful location is still immoderate activity to do tomorrow," said Alonso.

"We request to study much astir nan tyres and nan long-run gait of nan car because location was not overmuch clip for that today. So acold though nan car seems to behave well."

Leclerc, who won successful Australia past year, came an encouraging 2nd aft Ferrari's early play reliability and gait issues, astir half a 2nd adrift but up of Verstappen.

The Red Bull pilot, nan early title leader, clocked a 1:18.790 successful nan first believe erstwhile he had an out-of-character spin, which was amended than Alonso's 2nd convention best.

But nan Dutchman had nary decent opportunity to amended connected it connected a bedewed track, saying it was slippery and he had debased grip.

"It was difficult to show really nan car felt arsenic we ne'er sewage a model wherever I thought we were connected apical of nan tyres," he said.

"We'll look complete nan information coming and spot what we person to do tomorrow. The conditions should beryllium clearer for nan remainder of nan weekend, truthful we tin attraction connected that."

Red Bull expects to support dominance

Red Bull are attempting to people a 3rd consecutive 1-2 decorativeness for nan first clip successful nan team's history successful Melbourne aft their power successful Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Verstappen's teammate and Jeddah victor Sergio Perez came seventh.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a astonishment 2nd successful nan opening believe but could only negociate a disappointing 13th successful FP2.

"This greeting was good, but this day wasn't arsenic good," nan Briton said.

"We made immoderate changes aft FP1 that didn't rather activity and we will look to revert this evening."

His teammate George Russell was 4th up of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, pinch Alpine's Esteban Ocon sixth.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly successful nan different Alpine rounded retired nan apical 10.

Williams' Logan Sargeant, who had an electrical problem during nan first practice, grounded to complete a lap.

As successful FP1, Sainz was first retired and group nan early gait earlier Verstappen, who made his debut astatine nan 2015 Australian GP arsenic a 17-year-old, quickly took complete to powerfulness clear.

But his reign astatine nan apical was brief, pinch Alonso posting a sizzling thigh and Leclerc besides bettering him earlier ray rainfall began falling and nan umbrellas went up successful nan grandstand.

Virtually each nan cars headed backmost to nan pits pinch 40 minutes remaining aft Norris ran onto nan writer astatine Turn 1 erstwhile his grip grounded and Lance Stroll tapped a wall successful his Aston Martin.

The drizzle eased and respective cars headed backmost out, including Sainz and Leclerc.

But they didn't last, pinch Leclerc saying connected nan squad power "there's nary constituent driving for illustration this".

Others ventured retired to trial nan waters later, chiefly to stitchery data, but nary 1 improved their times.

The forecast for Sunday's title is dry.

In an eventful first practice, Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda some skidded into nan gravel. The Japanese prima deed nan gravel backwards and narrowly avoiding nan barriers.

There were immoderate adjacent calls pinch that convention red-flagged for information reasons owed to GPS issues, pinch teams not capable to show car position.

It was halted again erstwhile Sargeant stopped connected nan way pinch conscionable minutes remaining.