Astonishing Iceman sends Bobby Drake on his own special mission for Fall of X

3 hours ago
After showing nan title astatine MegaCon, Marvel Comics has now revealed nan afloat specifications of its upcoming Astonishing Iceman ongoing series. Written by Steve Orlando pinch creation from Vincenzo Carratù, Astonishing Iceman will rotation retired of nan events of July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 which kicks disconnected nan 'Fall of X' era, successful which Krakoa arsenic we've known it for nan past respective years will acquisition big, vulnerable changes that spell difficult times up for mutantkind.

Along pinch nan 'Astonishing' moniker successful nan title, Marvel is playing up nan monolithic powerfulness of Iceman's mutant abilities, putting an accent connected his position arsenic an Omega-level mutant.

Astonishing Iceman #1 screen art

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After nan events of this year’s can’t-miss Hellfire Gala, Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, sets his sights connected heroic deeds for illustration ne'er before," sounds Marvel's explanation of Astonishing Iceman #1. "But arsenic a caller business develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic crystal palace, he’ll person to beryllium slicker than ever to execute his ngo earlier ORCHIS knows what deed them! See nan Omega-level mutant arsenic you’ve ne'er seen him earlier successful a caller saga that'll push Iceman to nan limits of his powers…and beyond!"

Writer Steve Orlando, who besides presently writes nan Scarlet Witch ongoing title, promises that 'Fall of X' will mean large changes - and large challenges - for Iceman, arsenic he engages nan anti-mutant group ORCHIS connected his ain typical mission.

"Have I not been saying my adjacent Marvel task was cool arsenic hell?” Orlando quips successful Marvel's charismatic announcement. "Astonishing Iceman has been not conscionable a joy, but a challenge, and nan champion imaginable kind....because nan 'Fall of X' intends Iceman's life is much vulnerable and harrowing than ever."

"But Bobby is simply a leader to nan core, and there's nary threat he's met successful whose look he won't laugh," Orlando continues. "When it's much vulnerable than ever to beryllium a hero, that's erstwhile Iceman's astatine his astir heroic! And pinch Jesus Saiz and Vincenzo Carratù joining maine connected this - Iceman's going to look cooler than ever. See what I did there?"

Astonishing Iceman #1 goes connected waste August 2 pinch a screen from Jesús Saiz, seen above.

Iceman is 1 of nan best X-Men members of each time.

