At least 1 killed, dozens injured when roof collapses at Illinois concert venue during storm

At slightest 1 personification was killed and dozens others were injured Friday nighttime erstwhile nan tile of a performance venue collapsed successful terrible upwind Friday nighttime successful Belvidere, Illinois, officials said.

Of nan 28 group who were taken to nan hospital, 5 had superior injuries, according to Belvidere occurrence officials.

When nan tile and beforehand awning collapsed, 260 group were wrong nan Apollo Theater, Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said.

Emergency responders activity nan segment of a collapsed theatre successful Belvidere, Ill., connected Friday. WMAQ

The Belvidere Police Department said nan illness occurred arsenic a dense large wind rolled done nan area and that calls began coming from nan theatre astatine 7:48 p.m. It said that an first appraisal was that a tornado had caused nan damage.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring nan business successful nan metropolis astir 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

"I’ve been successful touch pinch officials for updates and to nonstop immoderate disposable resources we can," he tweeted.

The metallic set Morbid Angel was among nan night's scheduled entertainment, but it wasn't clear if anyone had taken nan shape earlier nan collapse. A set typical did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

The monster large wind system that collapsed nan tile besides spawned deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers successful Arkansas. Much of nan Midwest and South was astatine consequence for terrible upwind Friday.