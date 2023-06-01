At least 10 killed in poll-related violence in India's West Bengal

11 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. At least 10 killed in poll-related violence in India's West Bengal

The authorities predetermination committee has received reports of 10 deaths during Saturday's voting, Shandilya said.

Media reports put nan toll higher. The Indian Express regular said location had been astatine slightest 20 election-related deaths arsenic of Monday. State constabulary declined to remark connected nan fatalities.

Political unit has agelong dogged nan business authorities of West Bengal, which for years was a communist stronghold until nan existent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) statement roseate to powerfulness successful 2011.

The TMC presently has a mostly successful nan agrarian council, called panchayats, but faces a situation from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to make inroads aft losing nan authorities assembly elections location successful 2021.

"Political opponents did not person thing to connection to antagonistic our improvement initiatives. That's why they unleashed unit against our statement workers," said Shantanu Sen, a spokesperson for nan TMC.

Dilip Ghosh, a elder leader of nan Bharatiya Janata Party, said nan authorities government had grounded to support security. "The authorities management has wholly grounded to incorporate unit and bloodshed," he said.

More
Source Bdnews24

Related Article

India and Bangladesh set to launch new era of rupee trade

India and Bangladesh set to launch new era of rupee trade

7 hours ago
Three corporate directors sell off Islami Bank shareholding

Three corporate directors sell off Islami Bank shareholding

7 hours ago
Antarctic ice levels undergo 'massive decrease', data shows

Antarctic ice levels undergo 'massive decrease', data shows

8 hours ago
EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

9 hours ago

Popular Article

Almeida comenzará en 2024 las obras para el museo del túnel de Bonaparte en Madrid

Almeida comenzará en 2024 las obras para el museo del túnel de Bonaparte en Madrid

21 hours ago
El soberanismo se enfrenta el 23-J a sus peores fantasmas: “Sólo les queda el victimismo”

El soberanismo se enfrenta el 23-J a sus peores fantasmas: “Sólo les queda el victimismo”

21 hours ago
Andalucía ultima el mayor concurso de telefonía de Europa: más de 160.000 líneas

Andalucía ultima el mayor concurso de telefonía de Europa: más de 160.000 líneas

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.