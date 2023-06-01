At least 10 killed in poll-related violence in India's West Bengal

The authorities predetermination committee has received reports of 10 deaths during Saturday's voting, Shandilya said.

Media reports put nan toll higher. The Indian Express regular said location had been astatine slightest 20 election-related deaths arsenic of Monday. State constabulary declined to remark connected nan fatalities.

Political unit has agelong dogged nan business authorities of West Bengal, which for years was a communist stronghold until nan existent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) statement roseate to powerfulness successful 2011.

The TMC presently has a mostly successful nan agrarian council, called panchayats, but faces a situation from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to make inroads aft losing nan authorities assembly elections location successful 2021.

"Political opponents did not person thing to connection to antagonistic our improvement initiatives. That's why they unleashed unit against our statement workers," said Shantanu Sen, a spokesperson for nan TMC.

Dilip Ghosh, a elder leader of nan Bharatiya Janata Party, said nan authorities government had grounded to support security. "The authorities management has wholly grounded to incorporate unit and bloodshed," he said.