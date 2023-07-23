At least 6 dead and 26 injured after violent weekend of shootings in Chicago

9 hours ago
At slightest six group died and arsenic galore arsenic 26 others were injured successful weapon unit that sprawled crossed Chicago complete nan past 48 hours.

The identified victims were ages 13 to 64.

Early Friday, a 41-year-old man was recovered successful a conveyance successful an alley successful nan Lower West Side. He had been fatally changeable during an equipped robbery.

Later successful nan day, a 16-year-old boy was discovered connected nan sidewalk astir nan 1200 artifact of W. 81st Street pinch gunshot wounds to nan chest. After being taken to a section hospital, he was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old boy was riding his bicycle Saturday erstwhile a car drove by and an caretaker changeable him, grazing him successful a knee. He was taken to a section infirmary successful bully condition.

A group of group were opinionated connected nan sidewalk early Sunday erstwhile an chartless assailant fired shots from nan westbound alley of nan street, striking 2 women and a man.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old man pinch a gunshot coiled to nan caput successful a flipped-over conveyance adjacent nan 3000 artifact of W. 21st Street connected Sunday morning. He was taken to a infirmary successful captious information and pronounced dormant later.

CORRECTION (July 24, 2023, 1 a.m. ET): A erstwhile type of this article misstated erstwhile six group were killed and 47 others were injured successful a wide shooting successful a Chicago suburb. It was complete nan Fourth of July play past year, not this month.

Uwa Ede-Osifo

Uwa Ede-Osifo is simply a news subordinate for NBC News.

