DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. At slightest 9 group were injured successful Donetsk arsenic nan equipped forces of Ukraine shelled nan administrative halfway of nan Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) passim Thursday, nan DPR ngo to nan Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian warfare crimes said early connected Friday.

"Over nan past day, nan ngo has reported 44 shelling attacks of nan Ukrainian equipped formations. Nine civilians, including minors calved successful 2006 and 2008, were reported to beryllium injured," nan connection says.

Overall, nan equipped forces of Ukraine fired almost 200 munitions of various types towards populated areas of nan Donetsk People’s Republic.

DPR caput Denis Pushilin said that 7 civilians were injured successful a Ukrainian shelling onslaught connected Thursday evening. Almost 20 houses and a autobus position were damaged. The onslaught targeted nan city’s Kuibyshevsky, Kievsky and Petrovsky districts.