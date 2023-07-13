At least one killed in third night of Russian drone raids on Kyiv

At slightest 1 dead, 4 injured, and harm to residential buildings reported successful latest onslaught connected Ukrainian superior by Russian drones.

At slightest 1 personification has been killed and 4 wounded arsenic Ukrainian aerial defence units fought disconnected a Russian drone onslaught for nan 3rd consecutive night successful and astir Kyiv.

Emergency services responded to calls successful nan superior city’s Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts pursuing “explosions”, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said successful nan early hours of Thursday morning.

“In Podilskyi district, during nan firefighting successful an flat building, a assemblage of 1 dormant personification was discovered,” Klitschko posted connected nan Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv’s subject management said earlier connected Thursday that falling debris from destroyed Russian drones had struck nan Solomyanskyi territory successful nan centre of nan Ukrainian superior and astatine slightest 2 group were injured.

Klitschko besides said earlier that worldly from downed Russian drones had damaged a residential building successful nan Darnytskyi territory and caused a pavilion occurrence successful nan Shevchenkivskyi district.

A image posted connected nan charismatic Telegram transmission of nan Kyiv subject management showed a room successful a high-rise building pinch portion of its wall blown out.

Serhiy Popko, nan caput of Kyiv’s subject administration, described nan battle arsenic a “mass attack” by Iranian-made Shahed drones that had approached from aggregate directions.

“Anti-aircraft forces identified and destroyed astir 10 overseas targets,” Popko wrote connected Telegram. Popko reported earlier that 2 group were wounded successful Darnytskyi “as a consequence of falling debris”.

The threat of a continued onslaught by Russian drones connected Kyiv remained, Ukraine’s aerial unit said successful a statement.

Explosions were besides reported successful different regions of Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi successful nan west, Mykolaiv successful nan southbound and Zaporizhia successful nan southeast of nan country.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s aerial defences reported shooting down 11 of astatine slightest 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia against Kyiv and different targets successful nan early hours of nan morning, nan Ukrainian aerial unit said connected nan Telegram messaging app.

Russia besides conducted aerial raids connected Kyiv and different locations successful nan early hours of Tuesday morning, launching a activity of 28 Shahed drones, of which Ukraine said it destroyed 26.

The 3 days of night-time aerial assaults by Russia coincide pinch a NATO acme successful Lithuania attended by world leaders and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Though nan Ukrainian leader did not unafraid a timetable for his country’s rank successful NATO, Zelenskyy said nan result of nan acme would supply “a instauration of security” for Ukraine for nan first clip since independence.

This is simply a processing story. More to travel soon.