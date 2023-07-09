Athletics | We have to create a pipeline from junior to senior, says AFI president Adille Sumariwalla

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla feels that astatine a tender property an jock should not beryllium doing circumstantial work, should not beryllium doing specialization and should not beryllium overtraining. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The athletics inferior improvement programme, which was initiated successful 1990 and later became nan National inter-district inferior athletics meet (NIDJAM) successful nan early 2000s, has undergone a important alteration pinch nan Athletics Federation of India (AFI) making it robust pinch an purpose to make it a proviso statement and nutrient much champions.

As portion of nan revamped inferior programme, nan AFI organized nan 2023 version of nan NIDJAM successful Patna pinch nan information of much than 5000 athletes from complete 500 districts, selected from much than a cardinal children from crossed nan country, competing successful under-14 and under-16 boys’ and girls’ categories.

Former champions for illustration Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Harwant Kaur, Uday K Prabhu, Bahadur Singh and officials of nan AFI interacted pinch young athletes attending talent appraisal campy funded by REC Limited successful Patiala. @Media_SAIpic.twitter.com/pflDpztKKD — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 30, 2023 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 30, 2023

Of nan 922 athletes shortlisted from Patna, 578 reported for nan fortnight-long talent appraisal campy conducted crossed six venues — Patiala, Patna, Bhopal, Trivandrum, Godhra and Lucknow — pinch nan AFI taking attraction of each nan expenses.

The selected names will beryllium projected to nan Sports Authority of India (SAI) for inclusion successful National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and SAI training centres.

During nan fortnight agelong camp, nan AFI put these children done a bid of tests, pinch Rural Electrification Corporation financially supporting these, and were examined whether they had nan aptitude for sports. They were made alert of nan value of having a balanced fare and bad effects of overtraining.

Budding athletes attending talent appraisal camp, crossed six different cities, funded by REC Limited received sports kit today. @Media_SAIpic.twitter.com/f4gjp0cWHY — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 30, 2023 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 30, 2023

“History has shown that worldwide only 3 per cent of under-17 world champions person made it to nan seniors… We person to create a pipeline from inferior to senior,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

“The full thought is that astatine a tender property an jock should not beryllium doing circumstantial work, should not beryllium doing specialization and should not beryllium overtraining. That’s wherever nan caller kids’ athletics programme comes successful — to guarantee astatine that tender property you are doing agility, flexibility, strength, centrifugal skills by doing a ample standard of activities and not a peculiar event. That is fundamentally nan full thought of nan inferior programme.

“The AFI has a two-pronged programme — inferior and elite. They spell hand-in-hand because you request champions; everybody wants to go a Neeraj, a P.T. Usha. You request those champions location to emulate,” he added.

AFI officials, including president of readying committee Dr Lalit Bhanot interact pinch budding athletes during talent appraisal campy successful Patiala today. AFI squad besides apprised young athletes to enactment focused and debar complete training. @Media_SAIpic.twitter.com/fOjnIQ4rAz — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 29, 2023 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 29, 2023

National main coach Radhakrishnan Nair underlined nan value of specified a camp. “It was mandatory for each nan athletes to be nan classes successful nan afternoon. The accent successful nan campy was connected wide fitness. The youngsters were besides apprised of harmful broadside effects of overtraining and early specialisation,” said Nair.

The AFI invited immoderate overseas experts to stock their views connected nan programme. Germany’s athletics master Gunter Lange, Jamaica’s Jason Dawson and Sri Lanka’s Gen Palitha Fernando were among nan overseas experts who attended nan two-day reappraisal committee gathering astatine Patiala.

Budding athletes during a believe convention astatine talent appraisal campy successful Godhra, Gujarat. The campy is funded by REC Limited. @Media_SAI. pic.twitter.com/6lWDizjJsi — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 25, 2023 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 25, 2023

Every twelvemonth nan AFI will shape nan NIDJAMs and will adhd and subtract athletes from nan excavation successful bid to support it “active and healthy.”

Meanwhile, nan AFI has appointed N. Ramesh arsenic nan inferior and younker coach and is looking for a precocious capacity director, who will beryllium entrusted pinch nan task of mounting up a correct benignant of programme for nan younger athletes.