Audible Is Throwing Ads in Your Audiobooks

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Audible is 1 of nan champion audiobook apps retired there, pinch occasional characteristic updates and different improvements. The latest alteration isn’t truthful great, though — you mightiness soon perceive ads successful your audiobooks.

Amazon has announced that it will statesman “conducting constricted testing” connected immoderate accounts, playing audio advertisements while they perceive to their audiobooks. This sounds for illustration it will beryllium akin to Spotify’s free tier, wherever you will perceive an advertisement each truthful often unless you salary for Premium. Right now, this trial — and presumably nan last type whenever it rolls retired — will only impact free accounts.

For now, Audible will only show you up to 8 ads successful a 24-hour period, truthful it shouldn’t beryllium excessively disruptive. Even then, ads are still ads, and they’re annoying. One of nan biggest trading points of Audible is that arsenic agelong arsenic you’re buying your books, you tin bask them without ads aliases disruptions. That seems to beryllium astir to change, though.

Right now, this is conscionable a test, but it mightiness rotation retired wide complete nan adjacent fewer months, truthful don’t beryllium amazed if you commencement listening to an audiobook and you perceive an advertisement interrupting your listening.

Via: Engadget

Source: Audible