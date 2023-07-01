8 hours ago

Auradine Unveils Teraflux, New Line of US-Crafted Bitcoin Mining Rigs Providing Up to 270 TH/s

According to a property merchandise published July 25, 2023, Auradine, a caller competitor successful nan blockchain infrastructure sector, is entering nan application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) bitcoin mining manufacture pinch a statement of bitcoin mining rigs known arsenic nan Teraflux series. Auradine’s caller machines boast hashrates betwixt 185 terahash per 2nd (TH/s) and 270 TH/s.

Auradine Introduces Teraflux Bitcoin Miners

Auradine, a patient launched successful 2022, precocious emerged from stealth mode, revealing it raised $81 cardinal successful a Series A backing information successful mid-May 2023. Celesta Capital and Mayfield led nan backing round, pinch different participants including Marathon Digital Holdings, Cota Capital, DCVC and Stanford University. On Tuesday, nan institution announced a caller statement of miners, nan Teraflux line, which are application-specific integrated circuit mining rigs designed and manufactured successful nan United States.

Additionally, Auradine’s announcement connected Monday revealed that nan machines usage a 4-nanometer semiconductor and proprietary mining exertion called Energytune. According to nan company’s property release, Energytune exertion allows miners to “dynamically set nan power depletion and bitcoin hashrate based connected request consequence needs of nan electrical grids.” Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon, elaborate that Teraflux improves request consequence “at a fleet level that is captious to our mining operations.”

Auradine’s 4-nanometer-powered ASIC rigs will compete pinch nan apical 3 ascendant ASIC mining instrumentality manufacturers: Bitmain, Microbt, and Canaan. It was precocious discovered that Microbt’s Whatsminer M56S++ uses Samsung’s 3-nanometer Gate-All-Around semiconductors. The M56S++ reportedly produces 230 to 254 TH/s, and nan Whatsminer M53S++ tin reportedly nutrient up to 320 TH/s. According to instrumentality specifications, Bitmain’s S19 XP Hyd tin nutrient up to 257 terahash per second.

According to Auradine’s website, it offers three unsocial mining rigs that supply betwixt 185 TH/s and 270 TH/s. The air-cooled miner produces 185 TH/s and astir 22 joules per terahash. The single-phase immersion miner tin nutrient up to 250 TH/s pinch 21 joules per terahash. The dual-phase immersion Teraflux bitcoin miner produces 270 TH/s and 21 joules per terahash. However, nan dual-phase immersion shown is simply a sketch of nan product.

The announcement from Auradine connected Tuesday noted that nan systems will vessel to early-access customers successful nan 3rd quarter, pinch accumulation volumes starting successful nan 4th fourth of 2023.

