Australia to fast track citizenship for New Zealanders

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The changes will impact astir 350,000 New Zealanders surviving successful Australia

Australia has announced plans to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders surviving successful nan state to go Australian citizens.

From 1 July, they tin use for citizenship arsenic agelong arsenic they person lived successful Australia for 4 years aliases much and arrived aft 2001.

They will besides nary longer request to use for imperishable residency first to beryllium eligible for citizenship.

New Zealand has campaigned for betterment since visa rules toughened successful 2001.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made nan announcement connected Saturday, a time up of a sojourn by his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins.

"We cognize galore New Zealanders are present connected a typical class visa while raising families, moving and building their lives successful Australia. So I americium proud to connection nan benefits that citizenship provides," Mr Albanese said successful a statement.

It is expected to impact up to 350,000 New Zealanders presently domiciled successful Australia.

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins, who is owed to sojourn Brisbane connected Sunday, hailed nan changes arsenic "the biggest betterment successful nan authorities of New Zealanders surviving successful Australia successful a generation".

It besides "restores nan authorities Kiwis had successful Australia earlier they were revoked successful 2001," he said successful a statement.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Australian PM Anthony Albanese (R) announced nan betterment a time up of gathering his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins

New Zealand has agelong been calling for these changes since visa rules for their nationals surviving successful Australia were toughened much than 2 decades ago.

In 2001, a typical class visa was introduced restricting New Zealanders' entree to definite wellness and use support.

It besides required them to use for imperishable residency earlier seeking citizenship - an often lengthy and costly process.

New Zealander Scott Bowley says he and his Swedish wife, who unrecorded successful Melbourne pinch their 2 children, were happy to perceive nan news overnight. The changes mean he and his family would person entree to authorities assistance - specified arsenic unemployment benefits - aft becoming citizens.

"It takes distant a level of uncertainty and if you do autumn connected difficult times, you tin thin connected nan authorities a spot more," he tells nan BBC.

He says his 2nd child, who was calved past December, will now besides automatically beryllium entitled to Australian citizenship.

Fellow New Zealander Nicole Westrupp, who useful astatine a children's infirmary successful Melbourne, says she had fixed up trying to get imperishable residency owed to her aesculapian domiciled being considered excessively niche and nan thousands of dollars it costs to apply.

"There was nary way for maine until now," she tells nan BBC. The changes mean she tin now get entree to other support if needed, specified arsenic lodging grants, but it besides intends she is eligible to vote.

"Up until now I haven't been capable to ballot and I consciousness passionately astir voting - I unrecorded present and salary taxes but can't person a opportunity complete who runs nan country."

Authorities successful Australia opportunity nan changes now put nan authorities of New Zealanders surviving successful Australia connected a level playing section pinch Australians surviving successful New Zealand.