Auto sales show mixed trend in March

New Delhi, April 1

Country’s largest rider vehicles maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) connected Saturday reported income (dispatches to dealers) of 1,32,763 units successful March, a marginal diminution connected year-on-year (YoY) ground arsenic compared pinch 1,33,861 units successful aforesaid period past year.

However, for nan afloat financial twelvemonth (FY) 2022-23, nan institution posted its highest-ever full income (including exports) of 19,66,164 units arsenic compared pinch 16,52,653 units successful FY2021-22.

“The shortage of physics components had immoderate effect connected nan accumulation of vehicles successful FY2022-23. The institution took each imaginable measures to minimise nan impact,” MSIL said successful a statement.

Kia India income dip 5%

Kia India besides reported 5 per cent diminution successful its income during nan period to 21,501 units successful nan home marketplace arsenic compared pinch 22,622 vehicles successful corresponding period past year.

Nissan Motor Indiarecorded a maturation successful its home wholesale to 3,260 units successful March 2023 arsenic compared pinch 3,007 units successful March 2022

HMIL income turn 13%

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded a maturation of 13 per cent successful nan home marketplace to 50,600 units successful March, arsenic compared pinch 44,600 vehicles successful nan aforesaid period past year.

The company’s yearly income besides jumped 18 per cent to 5,67,546 units successful nan home marketplace arsenic against 4,81,500 units successful FY2021-22.

“FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal twelvemonth for Hyundai Motor India, arsenic we introduced 7 conception defining products specified arsenic nan all-new Hyundai Tucson, caller Venue, Venue N Line, each electrical Ioniq 5, caller Grand i10 Nios, caller Aura and nan all-new Verna catering to different segments frankincense giving a beardown push to marque Hyundai amongst new-age Indian customers. Despite world headwinds, we spot momentum successful nan Indian car manufacture backed by beardown India maturation communicative led by Gen MZ (millennials),” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor income up 9%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) besides reported a maturation of 9 per cent to 18,670 units successful March 2023 arsenic compared pinch 17,131 units successful March 2022.

The institution besides recorded its strongest home wholesales successful nan past 10 years by trading 1,74,015 units successful FY2022-23, arsenic compard pinch 1,23,770 units sold successful FY2021-22.

“We are pleased to adjacent this fiscal twelvemonth connected a affirmative statement and expect continued momentum and maturation successful fiscal of 2024-2025. The rider vehicles conception witnessed a dependable maturation past year, and TKM was prepared to thrust nan activity by making deeper inroads into nan marketplace to meet nan varied mobility needs,” Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said.

The company’s caller merchandise launches, preamble of newer, greener and precocious exertion options and reaching person to customers, enabled it to successfully prolong nan continued maturation momentum, he said.

Highest-ever income for MG Motor

MG Motor India recorded a unit income of 6,051 units successful March, a maturation of 28 per cent arsenic compared pinch 4,721 units complete nan aforesaid period past year. This is an all-time precocious for MG Motor successful position of monthly portion sales.

The strengthening of semiconductor supplies done various localisation initiatives and nan easing of logistical bottlenecks person been cardinal factors successful this achievement. This momentum is expected to prolong and amended successful nan adjacent early arsenic well, nan institution connection said.